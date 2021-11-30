New dungeon adventure from Media Molecule added to Dreams

Plus revamped UI and templates for beginners.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 30 November 2021

An update to Dreams adds a new adventure, as well as a revamped creation UI.

Ancient Dangers: A Bat's Tale is a third person dungeon crawler from Media Molecule playable in single player or co-op with a friend.

"Whether you're after frantic combat against strange and silly foes, puzzles to tickle your brain cells, or a showdown against a dragon with huge teeth (and an even bigger ego), Ancient Dangers: A Bat's Tale has you covered," reads a PlayStation Blog on the update.

The story follows a pair of orcs seeking a special herb to cure their grandmother's snoring, and includes a "wise-cracking bat pal" and a dragon learning "the noble art of floristry". Sounds like it'll be full of Media Molecule's trademark humour.

The adventure is available now, with five new imps available to celebrate its release.

In addition, a new template system and reworked UI have been added to Dreamshaping, the game's creation mode. The aim is to help new players who may find creation overwhelming.

Templates and elements are available for the likes of 2D platformers, dungeon crawlers, side-scrolling shoot-'em-ups, mini golf and more. The difficulty of each template is also stated.

Further tweaks to the UI ensure it's easier to find what you're looking for, plus new sections promote quality elements to use in your creations, high-level and award-winning Dreams creators to follow, and community events.

Your Dreamshaping page will also be curated based on your time spent in-game, be that beginners tips or recommendations for advanced players.

Get the full update on the PlayStation Blog.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Dreams

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Kirby has been nominated for a Grammy Award

Hungry for a win.

6

Sega continues to update Sonic Colours: Ultimate, patch 2.6 out now

Speed fun.

5

Cult classic platform star Earthworm Jim returning to TV

In a brand-new animated series.

18

Oddworld: Soulstorm's improved Enhanced Edition due later this month

Debuts on Xbox, and comes as free upgrade elsewhere.

8

Assassin's Creed Chronicles trilogy free on PC this week

Shao thing.

6

You may also enjoy...

Essential | Metroid Dread review - a sublime return for a Nintendo icon

The Chozo one.

145

Recommended | Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania review - effective cover version of an all-time great

Gon-gon in 60 seconds.

61

Digital Foundry | Hands-on with a fully ray traced version of Super Mario 64

The reverse-engineered PC port gets a shiny upgrade.

25

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania characters list, how to unlock and when DLC characters will be available

Let's roll!

Feature | The Super Mario Bros. speedrunning community just broke the 4 minute and 55-second mark - why does that matter?

Plumbing new depths.

30

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store