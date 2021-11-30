Dead by Daylight's Portrait of a Murder chapter launches today

Beware of the birds.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter

Dead by Daylight's latest chapter, Portrait of a Murder, has launched today.

The DLC adds a new original killer and survivor, as well as a brand new map set in an abandoned Chilean graveyard.

In addition, the game will be available on the Epic Games Store from 2nd December, including all past available DLC.

The Artist is the new killer, able to summon a flock of killer crows. She's joined by Survivor Jonah Vasquez, a brilliant Mexican American CIA codebreaker.

"Birds have borne a very powerful sense of fear and fascination throughout the history of horror, so The Artist is for us a love letter to the genre. Portrait of a Murder very effectively spurs in Survivors' minds the distress of being prey to a flock of crows that could peck their flesh away at any instant," says Dave Richard, Creative Director of Dead by Daylight.

"And to add density to this feeling of uneasiness, we convey fans to the weirdest and most nightmarish map we've created so far. I truly couldn't have hoped for a more perfect mix for our players."

To celebrate the launch of the game on the Epic Games Store, the base game will be available for free from 2nd - 9th December, plus most DLC packs will be at 50 percent off until 8th December.

Lastly, for the arrival of winter, The Everlasting Frost Collection adds wintery themed very rare outfits for three killers: The Artist, The Spirit and Ghost Face. They're available now for 1,080 Auric Cells in the in-game store.

The new chapter was announced earlier in November, with a trailer that suggests an ink-blotted artistic vibe.

However, Twitch streamers have been DDoS attacked while playing the game, largely members of the LGBT+ community with whom the game is especially popular.

