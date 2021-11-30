CD Projekt's GOG digital storefront losing money

GOG to "focus more on its core business".

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 30 November 2021

The latest CD Projekt earnings report shows that digital storefront GOG.com has been losing money.

The company's overall revenue has increased 38 percent ($34.7m) owing to sales of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, but GOG reports year-to-date losses of $2.21 million.

During a presentation on CD Projekt's Q3 revenue for 2021, CFO Piotr Nielubowicz stated organisational changes would be made within GOG.

"Regarding GOG, its performance does present a challenge, and recently we've taken measures to improve its financial standing," said Nielubowicz.

"First and foremost, we've decided that GOG should focus more on its core business activity, which means offering a hand-picked selection of games with its unique DRM-free philosophy. In line with this approach, there will be changes in the team's structure."

GOG launched in 2008 to offer a collection of older games without DRM. Since then, it's slowly morphed to compete with the likes of Steam and the Epic Games Store.

"Alongside all these changes we initiated through organisation of GOG's operations, we believe that all of the changes we are introducing will allow GOG to focus more on its core business and improve its financial effectiveness in 2022," said Nielubowicz.

The company also confirmed a "major update" is planned for Cyberpunk 2077 and will launch alongside the game's long-awaited next-gen versions in Q1 2022.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Cyberpunk 2077

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Reports claim voice actor leaked Resident Evil 4 remake concept art

As troubling accounts surface of his behaviour with fans.

34

BBC iPlayer finally arrives on PlayStation 5

It's about timey-wimey.

11

Twitch streamer Ludwig moves exclusively to YouTube

The latest high profile Twitch departure.

4

New Sony patent for mobile controller discovered

PS on-the-go.

34

Blood Bowl 3 and Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong hit by further delays

That sucks.

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store