CD Projekt's GOG digital storefront losing money

The latest CD Projekt earnings report shows that digital storefront GOG.com has been losing money.

The company's overall revenue has increased 38 percent ($34.7m) owing to sales of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, but GOG reports year-to-date losses of $2.21 million.

During a presentation on CD Projekt's Q3 revenue for 2021, CFO Piotr Nielubowicz stated organisational changes would be made within GOG.

"Regarding GOG, its performance does present a challenge, and recently we've taken measures to improve its financial standing," said Nielubowicz.

"First and foremost, we've decided that GOG should focus more on its core business activity, which means offering a hand-picked selection of games with its unique DRM-free philosophy. In line with this approach, there will be changes in the team's structure."

GOG launched in 2008 to offer a collection of older games without DRM. Since then, it's slowly morphed to compete with the likes of Steam and the Epic Games Store.

"Alongside all these changes we initiated through organisation of GOG's operations, we believe that all of the changes we are introducing will allow GOG to focus more on its core business and improve its financial effectiveness in 2022," said Nielubowicz.

The company also confirmed a "major update" is planned for Cyberpunk 2077 and will launch alongside the game's long-awaited next-gen versions in Q1 2022.