Blood Bowl 3 and Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong hit by further delays

Blood Bowl 3 and Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong now have new release windows, after a further delay to both games from publisher Nacon.

In September, Nacon delayed the early access launch of murderous sports game Blood Bowl 3 indefinitely, after previously postponing plans for an August debut.

Blood Bowl 3 will now release "later in 2022", Nacon said today, admitting that its tentative plans for a February launch had now been pushed back.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong has been beset by a similar hold-up - and again, this isn't the first delay it has faced either.

Nacon now has Swansong down for a 19th May 2022 release, three months later than its previous February date. Before that, the game was once set to arrive this year.

"Nacon's publishing goal has always been to meet the expectations of demanding gamers," Nacon exec Benoît Clerc said. "The pandemic has impacted production times, and these new dates will allow our development teams to give their fans polished games without compromising on our quality targets."