Bethesda shows another brief tease of Starfield

"That's cryptic..."

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 30 November 2021

Starfield, Bethesda's big upcoming foray into sci-fi for PC and Xbox Series X/S, has been shown off again in a fresh video.

Today's seven-minute mini-documentary is full of teases for Starfield's world. There are a few glimpses of alien planets, ships and robots - as well as a lot of Todd Howard talking.

This is the first episode in a series of "Into the Starfield" videos, where Bethesda staff talk through the making of the upcoming game and the creation of the world in which it is set.

"You always have that 'step out' moment into the world," Howard said, reflecting on Bethesda games of old. "[Now,] technology's changed, we've all changed, so our expectations when loading up a game - like, 'okay, we're going to step out into this moment'... Us being able to do that and have it feel new every generation, every game, is something that's really special about what we do.

"I like to say Starfield has two 'step out' moments," Howard added. "That's cryptic."

Most importantly, one piece of concept art suggests you'll be able to have a pet cat.

Starfield is set to launch on 11th November 2022.

1

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

More about Starfield

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

CD Projekt "hard at work" on Cyberpunk 2077's next major update, will arrive alongside next-gen version

Work on paid expansion "ongoing".

65

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

44

Pokémon Go's next season themed around Pokémon Legends: Arceus

God news.

4

Pokémon Shining Pearl beaten in just 33 minutes

Glitch is super effective.

4

Pokémon fans think Diamond & Pearl remakes hold Legends: Arceus hint

Not to be myth.

3

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

45

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier out November

Phone it in.

1

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store