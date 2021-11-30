Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

343 responds to Halo Infinite complaints by increasing XP payout for the first six matches of each day

Quick march.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Deputy Editorial Director
Updated on 30 November 2021

343 has increased Halo Infinite's XP payout for the first six matches of each day in response to a backlash over progression.

The change goes live when Halo Infinite updates later today.

343 has faced criticism from players ever since it launched the free-to-play multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite for the slow pace of progression through the battle pass, which is tied to completing challenges. (For more on how it all works, check out our guide to Halo Infinite's multiplayer challenge system.)

Here's the new XP gain:

  • 1st Game = 300XP
  • 2nd Game = 200XP
  • 3rd Game = 200XP
  • 4th Game = 100XP
  • 5th Game = 100XP
  • 6th Game = 100XP
  • 7th+ Game = 50XP

"We believe this increase will help address those slower initial payouts while also benefiting those of you jumping on each and every day," John Junyszek, Halo community manager at 343, said in a tweet.

This is the second change to progression 343 has made since Halo Infinite MP went live.

The initial change added daily "Play 1 Game" challenges, updated weekly challenges, and doubled the duration of 2XP boosts, but it was felt that step did not go far enough.

"After seeing how XP was earned with those changes, we noticed that players were starting their sessions with slower payouts than we'd like," Junyszek said.

"We know many of you want even larger changes and we're committed to doing so, but those will take time. We made this update based on data and player feedback, and we'll monitor its impact after we push it live tomorrow morning. As always, keep sharing your feedback!"

While this new XP gain has been welcomed by players, it does not address some of the other key concerns with the way progression works in Halo Infinite, as well as its cosmetics.

As Eurogamer reported yesterday, Halo Infinite's controversial Fracture: Tenrai limited-time event ends today at 6pm UK time.

This also means the associated Fiesta event playlist goes dark until the Tenrai event returns to Halo Infinite in January 2022.

There's no news yet on whether meaningful changes will be made to Fracture: Tenrai before its return. And there's no word from 343 yet on the heavily-criticised cosmetics, either.

More about Halo: Infinite

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director  |  wyp100

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

