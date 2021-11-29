Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

You can give Company of Heroes 3 a try this week

Via a multiplayer pre-alpha.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor

Relic will open the doors to Company of Heroes 3 again this week, this time via a public multiplayer "pre-alpha".

The real-time strategy game is still some time off from its expected late 2022 release date, but a build will be handed over to fans from tomorrow, Tuesday 30th November at 5pm UK time.

You can preload the game now if you have a COH Development account (sign-up is free) linked to your Steam account. But you'll need to get in and playing fairly quickly - the build will only be live until Tuesday 7th December at 4am UK time.

The multiplayer pre-alpha will let you try four Italian-set maps in a variety of multiplayer game modes, including co-op vs AI, competitive PVP and Skirmish vs AI. You can play as either US forces or The Wehrmacht.

"It really is early days, but on paper it sounds like a win-win," our Chris Tapsell wrote back in July, when he went hands-on with another early Company of Heroes 3 test build. "What I've played so far is the full, history-nerd-in-the-basement treat."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Company of Heroes 3

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

It's Nurgle vs Slaanesh in the latest Total War: Warhammer 3 gameplay video

For the grim.

2

Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters teases Mortarion, the Daemon Primarch of the Death Guard

Sick.

1

Nurgle looks like the reason for me to play Total War Warhammer 3

Absolute filth.

7

Here's a first look at the just-announced classic RTS sequel Men of War 2

Company man.

3

Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition gets Mexico civilisation next week

The "most strategically diverse civilisation yet".

1

You may also enjoy...

Here's a full Age of Empires 4 multiplayer match

Village people.

8

Firaxis reveals Marvel's Midnight Suns, a "tactical RPG" that's less XCOM than you might think

Wolverine! Blade! Ghost Rider! The Hunter?

17

I'm getting an XCOM vibe from Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters gameplay

Stop the rot.

18

Dark fantasy King Arthur XCOM-alike reaches Kickstarter goal

Kay.

Feature | The best 20 Switch games you can play right now

From Astral Chain to Zelda.

226

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store