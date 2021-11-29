You can give Company of Heroes 3 a try this week

Relic will open the doors to Company of Heroes 3 again this week, this time via a public multiplayer "pre-alpha".

The real-time strategy game is still some time off from its expected late 2022 release date, but a build will be handed over to fans from tomorrow, Tuesday 30th November at 5pm UK time.

You can preload the game now if you have a COH Development account (sign-up is free) linked to your Steam account. But you'll need to get in and playing fairly quickly - the build will only be live until Tuesday 7th December at 4am UK time.

The multiplayer pre-alpha will let you try four Italian-set maps in a variety of multiplayer game modes, including co-op vs AI, competitive PVP and Skirmish vs AI. You can play as either US forces or The Wehrmacht.

"It really is early days, but on paper it sounds like a win-win," our Chris Tapsell wrote back in July, when he went hands-on with another early Company of Heroes 3 test build. "What I've played so far is the full, history-nerd-in-the-basement treat."