Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe was the best-selling boxed game in the UK last week

We're never getting Mario Kart 9.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 29 November 2021

The best-selling game in the UK last week was... Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Yes, the Switch port of Nintendo's Wii U racer, originally released in 2014.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is frequently found in the UK top 10, even now, as yet more people pick up a copy (it is the Switch's best-selling game, and believed to be the best-selling racer of all time).

Still, this week saw a dramatic 567 percent sales spike as bundle deals saw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe packaged with Nintendo Switch consoles for Black Friday (thanks, GI.biz). It's fair to say Nintendo also shifted a lot of Switch hardware, too.

Nothing else came close, though FIFA 22's sales doubled week-on-week and the Nintendo Switch boxed version of Minecraft also gained a boost helped by bundles.

Nintendo Switch dominated the UK boxed game chart top 10, with entries for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Just Dance 2022, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Party Superstars, while Pokémon Shining Pearl came 11th.

With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still selling by the bucketload, when will we finally see a Mario Kart 9?

The full UK top 10 lies below:

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. FIFA 22
  3. Minecraft (Switch)
  4. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  5. Marvel's Guavas of the Galaxy
  6. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond
  7. Just Dance 2022
  8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  9. Far Cry 6
  10. Mario Party Superstars

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Mario Kart 8

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Gran Turismo 7 gets an official wheel, and it's the first direct drive one for PlayStation

Introducing the Gran Turismo DD Pro.

14

Forza Horizon 5 has more than 10 million players

Biggest first week in Xbox and Game Pass history.

111

Mario Kart Live gets new update with split-screen multiplayer, new courses

Start your engines.

5

Microsoft promises Forza Horizon 5 word filter fix, after it censors some ethnic names

Players told their names were "inappropriate".

69

Forza Horizon 5 to add sign language support

Playground Games are committed to diversity.

40

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Forza Horizon 5 is a playable tourist board ad - in a good way

Wish you were steer.

119

Feature | The big Gran Turismo 7 interview

How Kazunori Yamauchi wants to preserve 150 years of car culture in a single game.

67

Chocobo Racing is about to get an unlikely sequel

Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022. .

2

Recommended | Cruis'n Blast review - an arcade legend comes home

Raw thrills.

60

Feature | The best launch titles ever: Ridge Racer on PlayStation

Paradigm gear shift.

129

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store