Mario Kart 8: Deluxe was the best-selling boxed game in the UK last week

The best-selling game in the UK last week was... Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Yes, the Switch port of Nintendo's Wii U racer, originally released in 2014.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is frequently found in the UK top 10, even now, as yet more people pick up a copy (it is the Switch's best-selling game, and believed to be the best-selling racer of all time).

Still, this week saw a dramatic 567 percent sales spike as bundle deals saw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe packaged with Nintendo Switch consoles for Black Friday (thanks, GI.biz). It's fair to say Nintendo also shifted a lot of Switch hardware, too.

Nothing else came close, though FIFA 22's sales doubled week-on-week and the Nintendo Switch boxed version of Minecraft also gained a boost helped by bundles.

Nintendo Switch dominated the UK boxed game chart top 10, with entries for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Just Dance 2022, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Party Superstars, while Pokémon Shining Pearl came 11th.

With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still selling by the bucketload, when will we finally see a Mario Kart 9?

The full UK top 10 lies below: