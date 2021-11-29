Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

Here's Microsoft's live action Halo Infinite advert

Forever We Fight.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Deputy Editorial Director
Updated on 29 November 2021

Microsoft has published its live action Halo Infinite advert.

Weighing in at just over two minutes, the Forever We Fight advert is light on action, heavy on meaning.

The focus here is on heroes throughout human history who face up to insurmountable odds - the advert ends with Master Chief doing just that on Zeta Halo, the setting of Halo Infinite.

Here's the official blurb:

"Throughout human history, heroes have risen when called upon. The Master Chief carries each act of bravery with him into his most challenging battle yet. We've always believed in heroes, it's time to become one. "

You may have spotted two clips of this advert at the halftime break of Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Manchester United yesterday afternoon. Microsoft used the match broadcast live on Sky Sports to premiere the launch trailers.

This Halo Infinite advert echoes some of the series best, but for me it doesn't come close to the stirring Halo 3 Believe diorama advert, below:

And if we're talking live action Halo adverts, we must not forget the Halo 3: ODST "We Are ODST" advert from 2009:

And of course there's Halo Landfall, a group of short live action films directed by District 9's Neill Blomkamp:

Any favourites?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Halo: Infinite

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director  |  wyp100

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

343 confirms Halo Infinite's controversial Fracture: Tenrai event ends on Tuesday as backlash continues

Fiesta event playlist also disappears until January.

15

As Halo Infinite cheating begins, console players call on 343 to let them disable crossplay

A chief concern.

66

Battlefield 2042's first big post-launch patch goes live today

With another due next month.

25

As Halo Infinite cosmetics backlash intensifies, 343 says "feedback is being heard loud and clear"

"Changes will take time…"

187

Fortnite Chapter 3 launches next month

End of the isle.

6

You may also enjoy...

Destiny 2 to remove Forsaken campaign next year

Caydence.

97

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Battlefield 2042's standard edition will now let you play across both generations

'Dual entitlement' coming to both PlayStation and Xbox.

46

Warzone best weapons in Season 6: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store