Here's Microsoft's live action Halo Infinite advert

Microsoft has published its live action Halo Infinite advert.

Weighing in at just over two minutes, the Forever We Fight advert is light on action, heavy on meaning.

The focus here is on heroes throughout human history who face up to insurmountable odds - the advert ends with Master Chief doing just that on Zeta Halo, the setting of Halo Infinite.

Here's the official blurb:

"Throughout human history, heroes have risen when called upon. The Master Chief carries each act of bravery with him into his most challenging battle yet. We've always believed in heroes, it's time to become one. "

You may have spotted two clips of this advert at the halftime break of Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Manchester United yesterday afternoon. Microsoft used the match broadcast live on Sky Sports to premiere the launch trailers.

This Halo Infinite advert echoes some of the series best, but for me it doesn't come close to the stirring Halo 3 Believe diorama advert, below:

And if we're talking live action Halo adverts, we must not forget the Halo 3: ODST "We Are ODST" advert from 2009:

And of course there's Halo Landfall, a group of short live action films directed by District 9's Neill Blomkamp:

Any favourites?