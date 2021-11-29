13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim coming to Switch

Vanillaware's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will be coming to Switch next year.

The PS4 title was released worldwide last year to critical acclaim and will hit Nintendo's console on 12th April 2022.

A mash-up of strategic battles and side-scrolling adventure, the sci-fi game has been lauded for its complex mystery story that spans 13 intertwining stories.

The Switch announcement comes with a new trailer, above, that reveals gameplay on the Switch.

There doesn't appear to be any new content for this version; instead it's a faithful recreation of the PS4 title that you can play on the go. Originally the game was planned for the Vita, so it appears development has come full circle.

Publisher Atlus also announced the game has sold 500k copies worldwide to date, with the Switch release likely to expand that audience further.