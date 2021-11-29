Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim coming to Switch

PS4 cult hit arrives next year.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 29 November 2021

Vanillaware's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will be coming to Switch next year.

The PS4 title was released worldwide last year to critical acclaim and will hit Nintendo's console on 12th April 2022.

A mash-up of strategic battles and side-scrolling adventure, the sci-fi game has been lauded for its complex mystery story that spans 13 intertwining stories.

The Switch announcement comes with a new trailer, above, that reveals gameplay on the Switch.

There doesn't appear to be any new content for this version; instead it's a faithful recreation of the PS4 title that you can play on the go. Originally the game was planned for the Vita, so it appears development has come full circle.

Publisher Atlus also announced the game has sold 500k copies worldwide to date, with the Switch release likely to expand that audience further.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

7

Monster Hunter Rise for PC will include all Switch's post-launch content on release day

New monsters, costumes, and an expanded ending.

13

New randomiser mod adds considerable challenge to Breath of the Wild

For Champions only.

26

Star Citizen crosses the $400m raised mark

Expanding universe.

124

PlatinumGames director Hideki Kamiya apologises to Microsoft for Scalebound cancellation

"We weren't experienced enough…"

27

You may also enjoy...

Essential | Metroid Dread review - a sublime return for a Nintendo icon

The Chozo one.

145

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Players discover secret method to kill Kraid in Metroid Dread

Can you stomach this?

21

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store