It's Nurgle vs Slaanesh in the latest Total War: Warhammer 3 gameplay video

For the grim.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Deputy Editorial Director
Updated on 27 November 2021

Creative Assembly's latest gameplay video for upcoming strategy game Total War: Warhammer 3 showcases two of my favourite factions in the fantasy universe: Nurgle and Slaanesh.

The video, below, contains gameplay of a fight between armies of the two competing Chaos gods, complete with throaty narration.

"The Plaguefather's obsession with breeding new infections has led him to the realm of Chaos and he's met by Slaanesh forces," reads the official blurb. "Yet, the notorious Keeper of Secrets is not leading the charge. What schemes could N'Kari be plotting?"

I've already covered Creative Assembly's wonderful cinematic trailer showcasing the disease-fuelled joviality of Total War: Warhammer 3's take on Nurgle (it's below, ICYMI), but it's cool to see how they operate on the battlefield, the various combat animations the developers have created for a scrap, and the many abilities available to them.

For example, I love how nurglings sort of roll across the battlefield, swarming forth before bursting in a shower of god knows what.

The Plaguefather himself is a lovely thing, idly scratching his armpit as he waits for the fight to kick off. I like the way he pulls... things from the mouth of his stomach, lobbing them into the crowd from a distance. Yum!

It's easy to miss, but you can see nurglings arranging themselves like cheerleaders combining to form a pyramid. They're just so excited!

Eventually, the Plaguefather summons a Blight Boil, which is as horrific as it sounds (yes, it also bursts in a shower of god knows what).

It's all looking good! I suspect a Slaanesh-focused gameplay clip isn't far away - that should provide us with a good look at N'Kari, who's absent from this Nurgle-focused video. I'm looking forward to it.

Chris Tapsell went hands-on with Total War: Warhammer 3's fiery new survival battles back in May. Check it out if you want to know more about the game. Total War: Warhammer 3 launches on 17th February via Steam, Epic Games Store and more - or you'll be able to play it day one via Xbox Game Pass for PC.

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director  |  wyp100

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

