DC Universe Online dev making a Marvel MMO

The developer of DC Universe Online is making a Marvel MMO.

Dimensional Ink Studios, the latest name for the Austin, Texas branch of Daybreak Game Company, is working on a "Marvel IP based massively multiplayer online game", according to an investor presentation.

This investor presentation was published online by parent company Enad Global 7 (EG7), and spotted by Twitter user and Twitch streamer Miller:

EG7 (DCUO/Everquest devs' parent company) released their Q3 '21 financials, and confirmed the unannounced AAA Marvel MMO that appeared in the GeForce Now leak and which had previously been cancelled in 2018 as the studio faced financial hardships has officially been REVIVED!! https://t.co/ho2gZcipa5 pic.twitter.com/jjVlMLHn1u — Miller (@mmmmmmmmiller) November 26, 2021

Development of this so-far unannounced MMO is led by Jack Emmert, who co-founded Cryptic Studios, designed and helmed City of Heroes, and currently leads the 10-year-old DC Universe Online.

That's all we know for now, but it's worth noting Daybreak Game Company had reportedly worked on a Marvel MMORPG a few years ago, but it was apparently cancelled, sparking a round of layoffs late 2018.

It's also worth noting that Cryptic Studios worked on Marvel Universe Online in 2006, before Microsoft cancelled it in 2008. Marvel Universe Online was later reborn as Cryptic's Champions Online. Gazillion Entertainment's Marvel Heroes launched in 2013, but shut down late 2017.

Don't hold your breath for this new Marvel MMO, though. The investor presentation lists is under the "longer-term" projects. This could be a 2023 game at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Lord of the Rings Online, which also falls under the EG7 banner, gets a "major revamp" to upgrade the visuals, "modernise the experience" and launch on consoles alongside the release of Amazon's new Lord of the Rings TV series.

DC Universe Online similarly gets a graphics upgrade and "the largest expansion content to date" for 2023.