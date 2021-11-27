Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

DC Universe Online dev making a Marvel MMO

Civil war.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Deputy Editorial Director
Updated on 27 November 2021

The developer of DC Universe Online is making a Marvel MMO.

Dimensional Ink Studios, the latest name for the Austin, Texas branch of Daybreak Game Company, is working on a "Marvel IP based massively multiplayer online game", according to an investor presentation.

This investor presentation was published online by parent company Enad Global 7 (EG7), and spotted by Twitter user and Twitch streamer Miller:

Development of this so-far unannounced MMO is led by Jack Emmert, who co-founded Cryptic Studios, designed and helmed City of Heroes, and currently leads the 10-year-old DC Universe Online.

That's all we know for now, but it's worth noting Daybreak Game Company had reportedly worked on a Marvel MMORPG a few years ago, but it was apparently cancelled, sparking a round of layoffs late 2018.

It's also worth noting that Cryptic Studios worked on Marvel Universe Online in 2006, before Microsoft cancelled it in 2008. Marvel Universe Online was later reborn as Cryptic's Champions Online. Gazillion Entertainment's Marvel Heroes launched in 2013, but shut down late 2017.

Don't hold your breath for this new Marvel MMO, though. The investor presentation lists is under the "longer-term" projects. This could be a 2023 game at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Lord of the Rings Online, which also falls under the EG7 banner, gets a "major revamp" to upgrade the visuals, "modernise the experience" and launch on consoles alongside the release of Amazon's new Lord of the Rings TV series.

DC Universe Online similarly gets a graphics upgrade and "the largest expansion content to date" for 2023.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

DC Universe Online

The Lord of the Rings Online

The Lord of the Rings Online: Mines of Moria

The Lord of the Rings Online: Riders of Rohan

The Lord of the Rings Online: Shadows of Angmar

The Lord of the Rings Online: Siege of Mirkwood

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director  |  wyp100

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Players slam New World's recent changes via Steam reviews

"Trash."

32

Star Wars: The Old Republic's Legacy of the Sith expansion launches next month

Heralds "next ten years" of the game.

3

New World disables all wealth transfer once again after new duplication exploit takes hold

Cheaters "will be actioned against", Amazon warns.

3

Server mergers are "on the horizon" for Amazon's New World

The team is also introducing outfits that have "a more feminine or masculine look".

1

Blizzard announces World of Warcraft Shadowlands' final major content update, Eternity's End

Plot armour.

8

You may also enjoy...

Amazon faces backlash after New World region transfer U-turn

"I wasted 80 hours…"

62

Destiny 2 to remove Forsaken campaign next year

Caydence.

97

World of Warcraft players stage sit-in protest following Blizzard allegations

Calls for NPC based on former dev to be kicked out of Stormwind.

61

New World is Amazon's first video game hit with half a million concurrent players on Steam

Fifth-highest ever.

6

Over 1000 World of Warcraft Classic players band together to create a "fresh" levelling experience

Double vanilla flavour.

11

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store