Cyberpunk 2077 now has "Very Positive" user review rating on Steam

Cyberpunk 2077's standing on Steam has recently improved - it now has a "Very Positive" user rating and is one of the top-selling games on the platform.

Cyberpunk 2077 suffered a disastrous launch and caused developer CD Projekt severe reputational damage it has yet to recover from. It went so badly, CD Projekt changed how it operates to develop multiple AAA games and expansions in parallel, and only begin promoting its creations much closer to release.

But Cyberpunk 2077 has carried a "Mostly Positive" Steam review user rating throughout the fallout. A recent 50 percent off promotion (£24.99 down from £49.99) has sent the embattled sci-fi game shooting to second place in Steam's top-selling games list - behind only Football Manager 2022 - and sparked a glut of freshly posted positive reviews from players.

This has sparked an improvement in the Steam user rating to "Very Positive", fuelled by thousands of positive reviews (and far fewer negative reviews) since 24th November.

"Despite its rocky launch, decided to get the game now, and have had lots of fun while playing, and had only met some more minor bugs," wrote Steam user Golden Ireland.

It's a significant enough moment for Cyberpunk 2077 quest director Paweł Sasko to take to Twitter to say: "You can't imagine what it means to me."

Over 15K very positive reviews in the last days, while both #Cyberpunk2077 and #TheWitcher3 are on the global list of Steam top sellers ?



Thank you so much! ? pic.twitter.com/SMEMErm5Hm — Pawe? Sasko (@PaweSasko) November 26, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

This week, CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński insisted the company is not up for sale, and predicted Cyberpunk 2077 will be considered a "very good game" in the long run.

Work on updates continues. Certainly Cyberpunk 2077 is in a better place now than it was at launch, although there is still much work to be done. A free upgrade for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S versions was delayed to 2022.