Gran Turismo 7 gets an official wheel, and it's the first direct drive one for PlayStation

Introducing the Gran Turismo DD Pro. 

News by Martin Robinson, Editor-in-chief
Updated on 26 November 2021

It's not really a new Gran Turismo without a shiny new wheel to accompany it, and for the release of Gran Turismo 7 next year Fanatec is doing the honours and pulling out all the stops as it introduces the first direct drive wheel for PlayStation with the GT DD Pro.

It's a piece of hardware that comes with a considerable cost, with the basic bundle that includes the direct drive hub, the bespoke GT rim and a two pedal setup coming in at 699.95EUR, running up to the premium bundle which includes a three-pedal setup and the Boost Kit 180 which increases the peak torque to 8nm. Which basically means more force feedback.

The pre-orders for the GT DD Pro have just gone live, with shipments due March 14th - some 10 days after we're expecting Gran Turismo 7 on March 7th.

What's so good about direct drive wheels, you might ask, and are they worth the extra cost? I'm fairly new to them myself, having only got one myself a couple of months ago, but I'll be looking into going into more detail about the difference they can make next week.

About the author

Martin Robinson

Martin Robinson

Editor-in-chief

Martin is Eurogamer's editor-in-chief. He has a Gradius 2 arcade board and likes to play racing games with special boots and gloves on.

