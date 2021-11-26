Gran Turismo 7 gets an official wheel, and it's the first direct drive one for PlayStation

It's not really a new Gran Turismo without a shiny new wheel to accompany it, and for the release of Gran Turismo 7 next year Fanatec is doing the honours and pulling out all the stops as it introduces the first direct drive wheel for PlayStation with the GT DD Pro.

It's a piece of hardware that comes with a considerable cost, with the basic bundle that includes the direct drive hub, the bespoke GT rim and a two pedal setup coming in at 699.95EUR, running up to the premium bundle which includes a three-pedal setup and the Boost Kit 180 which increases the peak torque to 8nm. Which basically means more force feedback.

The pre-orders for the GT DD Pro have just gone live, with shipments due March 14th - some 10 days after we're expecting Gran Turismo 7 on March 7th.

What's so good about direct drive wheels, you might ask, and are they worth the extra cost? I'm fairly new to them myself, having only got one myself a couple of months ago, but I'll be looking into going into more detail about the difference they can make next week.