Pokémon teams up with Converse for new sneaker range

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, a new themed Converse collection has been created.

The collection includes both apparel and sneakers based on the most popular monsters from the original games.

The classic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers have been styled with the "First Partners" Kanto starter Pokémon: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Pikachu.

There's also the "Poké Ball" colourway that comes in white and features a Poké Ball design and various monsters.

Then there are trainers based on Jigglypuff and Pikachu, as well as a Pokémon hoodie and more apparel, as detailed by HypeBeast.

The collection will be available from the Converse website and other retailers from 10th December.

The collaboration follows Ed Sheeran's recent inclusion in Pokémon Go.