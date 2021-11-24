Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

Life is Strange: True Colors finally gets a proper December release date on Switch

Following delay earlier this year.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 24 November 2021

Life is Strange: True Colors has finally been given a proper release date on Switch following its delay in back August, and will now be making its way to Nintendo's console on 7th December.

True Colours, which released in September on other platforms, is the fourth entry in the acclaimed Life is Strange series, and sees Deck Nine - the studio responsible for Life is Strange prequel Before the Storm - at the helm, taking over from original series developer Dontnod.

It's an all-new adventure, dealing with a predominantly new cast of characters, that whisks players to another picturesque corner of the United States - this time to the small Colorado town of Haven Springs. Here, the focus is on new protagonist Alex Chen who, in a departure for the series, has lived with her mysterious powers - enabling her to hear the thoughts of others, as well as view and experience their emotions - for some time prior to the start of the adventure.

Who is Alex Chen? Life is Strange True Colors Interview + Gameplay.

Eurogamer's Tom Phillips liked True Colours a lot when he reviewed it back in September, slapping it with a Recommended badge and calling it "beautiful and brilliant, if a little safe".

"Whereas Life is Strange 2 acted to disrupt the original's formula and engage in heavier themes, True Colors is a safer riff on Dontnod's debut," Tom wrote, "but one whose quality allows it to stand on its own without feeling too much like a cover band. Deck Nine is a supremely talented studio...and more than worthy of continuing the Life is Strange franchise."

Switch owners who've been impatiently awaiting their chance to take a trip to Haven Springs will finally be able to do so from 7th December via Nintendo's eShop. A physical release of True Colors is due on 25th February next year.

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

