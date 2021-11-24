Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

Kirby has been nominated for a Grammy Award

Hungry for a win.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 24 November 2021

Kirby, Nintendo's pink ball mascot, may be about to suck up a win at the Grammy Awards.

The most prestigious music awards in the US isn't just about pop music, but includes multiple awards across music for visual media, compositions and beyond.

Arrangers Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman are up for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for their arrangement of Meta Knight's Revenge from Kirby Superstar.

So no, Kirby isn't going to be competing with Taylor Swift, Kanye West or Billie Eilish for Album of the Year.

Meta Knight's Revenge is performed by The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher and is a brilliant, sweeping jazz arrangement of the classic Kirby melody. Listen to the track in the video below.

This nomination marks only the second time that video games have been acknowledged at the awards.

Back in 2013, Journey composer Austin Wintory was nominated in the Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media category. However, Wintory lost out to Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross for their work on The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Could Kirby make history as the first video game Grammy winner? Check out the full list of nominees here.

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

