Dragon Age senior creative director leaves BioWare

Matt Goldman, senior creative director of the next Dragon Age game, has left developer BioWare.

The departure was announced to staff via email sent yesterday, Kotaku reported. EA has subsequently confirmed Goldman's departure.

Goldman had worked at BioWare since 1998, either side of a three-year stint at Microsoft's Halo Wars studio Ensemble. No reason was given for his departure today.

"Hi everyone, I hope you are well," BioWare studio boss Gary McKay wrote to employees. "I'm writing to inform you all that Matt Goldman is leaving BioWare. We have mutually agreed to part ways, and his last day is today.

"We understand that Matt's departure has an impact on you, as well as the game's development. Rest assured our commitment to a high-quality Dragon Age game has not waivered, and we will not ship a game that is not up to BioWare's standards.

"We, including EA's executive team, have absolute confidence in the leadership here at the studio and the people working on this game to carry forward our vision."

Matt Goldman.

Goldman's early career at BioWare saw him work as art director on Dragon Age and Jade Empire, before assisting with Dragon Age Inquisition and Mass Effect Andromeda.

He then stepped up as creative lead on the next, still untitled Dragon Age game in 2017 following the departure of fellow BioWare veteran Mike Laidlaw. His replacement has not yet been named.

Behind the scenes, Dragon Age development continues for an unspecified release date - though the project is still at least a year away.

"Matt Goldman is no longer working at BioWare," an EA spokesperson confirmed. "He leaves the next Dragon Age game in excellent hands, with the team here at the studio who will carry forward our vision for the game."

The next Dragon Age has had a lengthy development, with three versions of the game in development at various points, and several high-profile departures. Leadership of the project currently rests in the hands of Blizzard and Anthem veteran Christian Dailey, who acts as executive producer.

BioWare boss Casey Hudson and Dragon Age veteran Mike Darrah both left the company almost exactly 12 months ago to "make way for the next generation of studio leaders".