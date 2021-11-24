Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

Dragon Age senior creative director leaves BioWare

Matt Goldman and studio "mutually agreed to part ways". 

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 24 November 2021

Matt Goldman, senior creative director of the next Dragon Age game, has left developer BioWare.

The departure was announced to staff via email sent yesterday, Kotaku reported. EA has subsequently confirmed Goldman's departure.

Goldman had worked at BioWare since 1998, either side of a three-year stint at Microsoft's Halo Wars studio Ensemble. No reason was given for his departure today.

"Hi everyone, I hope you are well," BioWare studio boss Gary McKay wrote to employees. "I'm writing to inform you all that Matt Goldman is leaving BioWare. We have mutually agreed to part ways, and his last day is today.

"We understand that Matt's departure has an impact on you, as well as the game's development. Rest assured our commitment to a high-quality Dragon Age game has not waivered, and we will not ship a game that is not up to BioWare's standards.

"We, including EA's executive team, have absolute confidence in the leadership here at the studio and the people working on this game to carry forward our vision."

1
Matt Goldman.

Goldman's early career at BioWare saw him work as art director on Dragon Age and Jade Empire, before assisting with Dragon Age Inquisition and Mass Effect Andromeda.

He then stepped up as creative lead on the next, still untitled Dragon Age game in 2017 following the departure of fellow BioWare veteran Mike Laidlaw. His replacement has not yet been named.

Behind the scenes, Dragon Age development continues for an unspecified release date - though the project is still at least a year away.

"Matt Goldman is no longer working at BioWare," an EA spokesperson confirmed. "He leaves the next Dragon Age game in excellent hands, with the team here at the studio who will carry forward our vision for the game."

The next Dragon Age has had a lengthy development, with three versions of the game in development at various points, and several high-profile departures. Leadership of the project currently rests in the hands of Blizzard and Anthem veteran Christian Dailey, who acts as executive producer.

BioWare boss Casey Hudson and Dragon Age veteran Mike Darrah both left the company almost exactly 12 months ago to "make way for the next generation of studio leaders".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Dragon Age 4

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

New rumours triggered.

37

Skyrim update adds more issues for modders

Black screens fixed at expense of mods.

9

Pokémon Go maker Niantic now valued at $9bn after latest funding

As Ed Sheeran collaboration begins.

2

Mass Effect Legendary Edition briefly popped up with an Xbox Game Pass badge in Poland

It's the Streisand Mass Effect.

10

Ed Sheeran coming to Pokémon Go

UPDATE: Musical crossover detailed, Squirtle Squad return.

39

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

45

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier out November

Phone it in.

1

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store