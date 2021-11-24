December's leaked PlayStation Plus games include Godfall, Lego DC Super Villains

Next month's PlayStation Plus games will include the "XXXXXX Edition" of Godfall for PS5, plus Lego DC Super Villains and Mortal Shell for PS4.

For the fourth month in a row, these titles have popped up early on French forum Dealabs, which also accurately posted December's Xbox Games with Gold line-up.

The version of Godfall included in PlayStation Plus appears to be an all-new edition. Is it extra rude? Or is XXXXXX just a codename? We'll find out soon.

Godfall, if you've forgotten, was the Gearbox-published fantasy hack and loot game which arrived alongside the PS5 last year to mixed reviews. (Vikki dubbed it "beautiful but hollow" in Eurogamer's Godfall review.)

Lego DC Super Villains is another fun licensed Lego tie-in from the usual crew at TT Games focusing on DC's baddies, while Mortal Shell is a gloomy Dark Souls-inspired action RPG.

November's PlayStation Plus games - including Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - are still available. Here's the full rundown of those.