Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

Nintendo joins PlayStation, Xbox in Activision condemnation

"Distressing and disturbing."

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 23 November 2021

Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser has become the latest to condemn Activision Blizzard in a leaked internal email, following last week's bombshell report which detailed allegations of sexual assault, harassment and misconduct at the company.

Bowser's note to employees follows similar emails sent last week by the chiefs of both PlayStation and Xbox, all of which expressed disappointment in Activision Blizzard's latest scandal.

The email from Bowser was first publicly shared by Fanbyte, and noted that Nintendo representatives had been "in contact with Activision, have taken action, and are assessing others.

1
Doug Bowser.

"Along with all of you, I've been following the latest developments with Activision Blizzard and the ongoing reports of sexual harassment and toxicity at the company," Bowser wrote. "I find these accounts distressing and disturbing. They run counter to my values as well as Nintendo's beliefs, values and policies.

"Every company in the industry must create an environment where everyone is respected and treated as equals, and where all understand the consequences of not doing so."

Nintendo subsequently confirmed the leaked email from Bowser was legitimate, but declined to comment further.

Last week, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan penned an email to company employees saying he was "disheartened and frankly stunned to read" that Activision had "not done enough to address a deep-seated culture of discrimination and harassment".

Xbox boss Phil Spencer subsequently told staff he was "evaluating all aspects" of the company's relationship with Activision Blizzard, and that Microsoft's gaming leadership team was "disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions" at Activision Blizzard. "This type of behaviour has no place in our industry," he added.

More than 1800 staff have publicly signed a petition which calls for Kotick to go, while a small group of Activision Blizzard shareholders have said similar.

Yesterday, it was reported Kotick had discussed a potential exit from Activision Blizzard if he could not fix the company's issues "with speed".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Analogue Pocket shipping begins right before Christmas

Customers advised to check availability and delay if necessary.

7

Kojima Productions launches new LA-based film and TV division

Box office.

20

Activision Blizzard boss reportedly discussed possible exit

But only if company issues not fixed "with speed".

47

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are 2021's second-biggest boxed game launch

Brilliant.

8

Activision Blizzard's zero-tolerance policy on harassment won't apply to Kotick, staff reportedly told

As there's no evidence of claims which occurred a decade ago.

62

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

2

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store