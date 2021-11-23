Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

December's Xbox Live Games with Gold titles announced

The Escapists 2! Tropico 5! Orcs Must Die! ITSP!

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 23 November 2021

The quartet of titles coming to Xbox Live Games with Gold this December have been revealed.

Dealabs' Billbill-Kun, who has leaked the past three months' PlayStation Plus line-ups, has already gone live with what appears to be next month's Xbox Live Games with Gold games. [UPDATE: Microsoft has also now named these officially.]

These include prison creation sim The Escapists 2 and island dictator sim Tropico 5, which will be available from 1st - 31st December and 16th December - 15th January respectively.

Xbox 360 tower defense classic Orcs Must Die! will be available 1st - 15th December, meanwhile, before the enjoyable and stylish 2D puzzle adventure Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet arrives from 16th - 31st December.

Anything take your fancy?

1

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

More about The Escapists

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Nintendo joins PlayStation, Xbox in Activision condemnation

"Distressing and disturbing."

38

Activision Blizzard's latest workplace initiative is a committee led by board members

"This has been a challenging time."

26

Frostpunk and Journey to the Savage Planet lead Amazon Prime Gaming line-up for December

Prime loot.

16

Analogue Pocket shipping begins right before Christmas

Customers advised to check availability and delay if necessary.

9

Kojima Productions launches new LA-based film and TV division

Box office.

20

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store