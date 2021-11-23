December's Xbox Live Games with Gold titles announced
The Escapists 2! Tropico 5! Orcs Must Die! ITSP!
The quartet of titles coming to Xbox Live Games with Gold this December have been revealed.
Dealabs' Billbill-Kun, who has leaked the past three months' PlayStation Plus line-ups, has already gone live with what appears to be next month's Xbox Live Games with Gold games. [UPDATE: Microsoft has also now named these officially.]
These include prison creation sim The Escapists 2 and island dictator sim Tropico 5, which will be available from 1st - 31st December and 16th December - 15th January respectively.
Xbox 360 tower defense classic Orcs Must Die! will be available 1st - 15th December, meanwhile, before the enjoyable and stylish 2D puzzle adventure Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet arrives from 16th - 31st December.
Anything take your fancy?
