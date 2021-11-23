December's Xbox Live Games with Gold titles announced

The quartet of titles coming to Xbox Live Games with Gold this December have been revealed.

Dealabs' Billbill-Kun, who has leaked the past three months' PlayStation Plus line-ups, has already gone live with what appears to be next month's Xbox Live Games with Gold games. [UPDATE: Microsoft has also now named these officially.]

These include prison creation sim The Escapists 2 and island dictator sim Tropico 5, which will be available from 1st - 31st December and 16th December - 15th January respectively.

Xbox 360 tower defense classic Orcs Must Die! will be available 1st - 15th December, meanwhile, before the enjoyable and stylish 2D puzzle adventure Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet arrives from 16th - 31st December.

Anything take your fancy?