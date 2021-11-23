Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

Keanu Reeves doesn't want Neo from The Matrix or John Wick in Mortal Kombat

"If it was up to me? No."

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 23 November 2021

Mortal Kombat fans have for years hoped for Neo from The Matrix and / or John Wick from the John Wick movies to pop up as playable characters in a Mortal Kombat game. It hasn't happened yet - and actor Keanu Reeves himself doesn't sound keen on the idea.

Answering fan questions in a video with Esquire to promote the upcoming release of The Matrix 4, Keanu addressed the burning question:

"If it were up to you, would you allow it to happen?"

"If it was up to me? No," Reeves answered, definitively. "Mortal Kombat is awesome in so many ways. But I think, you know, Neo... John Wick... yeah man, they're doing their own thing. Mortal Kombat's doing their own thing."

Is it up to Keanu Reeves? While both Mortal Kombat and The Matrix franchises are owned by Warner Bros, you'd imagine a crossover would be a tough sell if Reeves didn't fancy providing his voice and likeness. John Wick, which is owned by Lionsgate, seems even more unlikely without Reeves' blessing.

NetherRealm boss Ed Boon has in the past discussed his desire to add Neo and John Wick as guest characters in Mortal Kombat 11, without explaining why it didn't happen.

In April 2019, Boon told Game Informer there was a "pretty close chance" Neo would have been a guest fighter in Injustice 2, NetherRealm's DC-themed fighting game series. For whatever reason, though, the deal fell through.

Even further back, in 2016 Boon told Game Informer Warner Bros. thought about putting Neo in Mortal Kombat 9, but NetherRealm supposedly turned the crossover down over concerns The One wouldn't sit well with Mortal Kombat's ultra gory gameplay.

Of course, both Neo and John Wick have appeared in multiple video games over the years. Neo is in Enter the Matrix, The Matrix Online and The Matrix: Path of Neo. As for John Wick, there's John Wick Hex from Bithell Games.

