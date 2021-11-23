Frostpunk and Journey to the Savage Planet lead Amazon Prime Gaming line-up for December

Amazon has announced the free PC games available for Prime members in December.

The line-up is strong, with Frostpunk and Journey to the Savage Planet leading the list.

The former is a unique strategy title that sees you exploring an icy wilderness for resources to build your city, balancing the demands of residents with the need for heat. A sequel is on the way too.

The latter is a first person adventure we described as "a genuinely funny toybox to explore" in our review.

There's also Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered for petrolheads, and last year's Football Manager 2021 if you're less bothered about being up to date.

The full list of free games is as follows:

Frostpunk

Journey to the Savage Planet

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack

Football Manager 2021

Morkredd

Spellcaster University

Youtubers Life

In addition, there are various bundles of in-game content for the likes of Genshin Impact, Fall Guys, Apex Legends and more.

Plus, if you're quick, November's games are still available, which includes Control Ultimate Edition and Dragon Age Inquisition. Check out the list here.