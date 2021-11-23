Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

Frostpunk and Journey to the Savage Planet lead Amazon Prime Gaming line-up for December

Prime loot.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 23 November 2021

Amazon has announced the free PC games available for Prime members in December.

The line-up is strong, with Frostpunk and Journey to the Savage Planet leading the list.

The former is a unique strategy title that sees you exploring an icy wilderness for resources to build your city, balancing the demands of residents with the need for heat. A sequel is on the way too.

The latter is a first person adventure we described as "a genuinely funny toybox to explore" in our review.

There's also Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered for petrolheads, and last year's Football Manager 2021 if you're less bothered about being up to date.

The full list of free games is as follows:

  • Frostpunk
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
  • Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
  • Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack
  • Football Manager 2021
  • Morkredd
  • Spellcaster University
  • Youtubers Life

In addition, there are various bundles of in-game content for the likes of Genshin Impact, Fall Guys, Apex Legends and more.

Plus, if you're quick, November's games are still available, which includes Control Ultimate Edition and Dragon Age Inquisition. Check out the list here.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Frostpunk

Journey to the Savage Planet

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Nintendo joins PlayStation, Xbox in Activision condemnation

"Distressing and disturbing."

6

Analogue Pocket shipping begins right before Christmas

Customers advised to check availability and delay if necessary.

7

Kojima Productions launches new LA-based film and TV division

Box office.

20

Activision Blizzard boss reportedly discussed possible exit

But only if company issues not fixed "with speed".

47

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are 2021's second-biggest boxed game launch

Brilliant.

8

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

2

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store