Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

Jurassic World Evolution 2 sales lower than expected and Elite Dangerous: Odyssey under-performed

Frontier lowers expected revenue for financial year.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 23 November 2021

Jurassic World Evolution 2 sales aren't great and Elite Dangerous: Odyssey under-performed, developer Frontier has said.

In a trading update, the Cambridge-based company said sales of Jurassic World Evolution 2 were "lower than expected" on the PC platform specifically. Frontier believes this is the "short-term effect" of a crowded release window, with a number of other highly-anticipated PC games launching in the same window.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 launched on 9th November, which, it turned out, was the same week Sports Interactive's Football Manager 2022, Playground's Forza Horizon 5, Rockstar's GTA Trilogy and Bethesda's Skyrim: Anniversary Edition came out.

Frontier said Jurassic World Evolution 2 sales on PlayStation and Xbox "are largely as expected".

There's hope for the game, though. Frontier said it believes Jurassic World Evolution 2 will overtake Jurassic World Evolution in terms of revenue in its first 12 months from release, and called the initial PC sales "primarily a phasing issue". Frontier reckons it will see "significant" sales around Christmas off the back of over 440,000 Steam wishlists, and also expects a boost when the delayed Jurassic World Dominion film comes out in June.

As it stands, according to Frontier boss David Braben, Jurassic World Evolution 2 has around half a million players across all platforms.

"A massive thank you to everyone involved with the launch of Jurassic World Evolution 2," Braben commented. "Whilst initial sales on PC have been lower than we targeted, the game is already being enjoyed by around half a million players across all platforms, and showing very strong critical and player reviews. We are confident that it's another terrific addition to our great portfolio of games. Frontier's future looks strong and our portfolio continues to grow."

On to Elite, and the much-maligned Odyssey expansion appears to have had as hard a time at the virtual tills as players have had in the virtual cockpit. In its trading update, Frontier said sales of the space game have been "more muted" so far in its 2022 financial year.

In July, Frontier was forced to delay the Odyssey update on consoles indefinitely to focus on fixing the PC version. At the time, Braben said the studio accepted the "frustration" players had with the Odyssey expansion since it came out in May.

Odyssey, which finally gives players the much-requested ability to step outside their ships and stroll around the galaxy in first-person, was lambasted by players when it launched, quickly accruing a 'Mostly Negative' rating on Steam as purchasers highlighted performance issues, server outages and a heap of bugs - despite Frontier having held a month-long paid alpha prior to launch, ostensibly to fix any glaring problems ahead of release.

A raft of updates have been issued to try and sort out the problems, which has had the knock on effect of slowing development of Odyssey on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The under-performance of Jurassic World Evolution 2 and Elite Dangerous: Odyssey caused Frontier to revise down projected revenue for the financial year ending 31st May 2022 from between £130m and £150m to between £100m and £130m.

Looking to the future, Frontier highlighted the release of its first F1 management sim in 2022, as well as the launch of its Warhammer: Age of Sigmar real-time strategy game. It also has a few games from external developers it intends to publish, such as Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Elite: Dangerous

Jurassic World Evolution 2

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

American Truck Simulator is plotting a course for Montana next

Will arrive after Texas expansion.

5

Flight Simulator's competitive multiplayer DLC and big free GOTY update are out now

Freebies include first military jet, eVTOL, and more.

8

Empire of Sin's free Precinct update and first paid expansion arrive next week

On Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.

Star Citizen developer plans 1000-person Manchester mega studio

Squad up.

120

PlayStation 4 exclusive The Tomorrow Children to be revived

As Sony relinquishes control back to developer Q-Games.

18

You may also enjoy...

Helicopters "planned" for Microsoft Flight Simulator next year

Flighty McFlightface.

22

Feature | Balsa Model Flight Sim is already filled with skyminded charm

Light and breezy.

4

Microsoft Flight Simulator's Top Gun expansion delayed to lineup with Top Gun: Maverick movie's revised May 2022 release

Formation flying.

24

Feature | Take the A-Train, or how I fell in love with a hardcore accounting sim

On rails looter.

17

Digital Foundry | Flight Simulator 2020 best settings: how to balance performance without losing the next-gen experience

Up to 70 per cent improvement to frame-rate - and it still looks amazing.

50

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

2

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store