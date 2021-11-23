Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

Fall Guys' sixth season is the festival-themed Party Spectacular and it starts next week

Ghost of Tsushima and Sackboy cameos included.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 23 November 2021

Developer Mediatonic is in a bit of a celebratory mood, and will be giving its knockabout battle royale game Fall Guys a festival-themed makeover (with a bit of circus and carnival flavour thrown in for good measure) when its sixth season arrives next Tuesday, 30th November.

Party Spectacular, as season six is officially known, brings with it five new rounds, 25 new costumes, and a new 50-tier progression track with associated rewards. There's also a special Sackboy-themed limited-time event, the return of custom usernames, the addition of cross-progression between PlayStation and PC, and more.

As far as the new rounds go, first up is Full Tilt - described as a "fiendishly fresh take on a Fall Guys classic" that introduces new 360° see-saws - and that's followed by the "totally tubular" Pipe Dream, providing a vacuum-tube-based maze challenge on every visit.

Airtime, meanwhile, is all about staying airborne in a trapeze-filled stage designed around "aerial agility", and Leading Light is focussed on stealing the spotlight from fellow beans in-between navigating fans, turntables, and other hazards. Lastly, there's Party Promenade, a "celebration of clumsiness" packed with vacuum tubes, water balloon cannons, and more.

Fall Guys - Season 6 Reveal Stream.

Successfully navigating Season Six's stages to victory will, as ever, help players climb the Fame Path progression track, with Party Spectacular promising 50 tiers of rewards to unlock, including over 20,000 Kudos, over 20 Crowns, plus various theme-appropriate costumes, ranging from a summer hippy look to Big Yeetus outfit. Ghost of Tsushima also features in season six's Fame Path, with two exclusive costumes themed around Jin and The Ghost.

And if one PlayStation crossover isn't enough to be getting on with, there's also the aforementioned appearance from LittleBigPlanet's burlap mascot Sackboy, who'll be popping up as part of Fall Guy's first Season Six limited-time event next week. This runs from 1st-5th December and will present players will a series of challenges to complete in order to earn points and unlock various Sackboy-themed paraphernalia, culminating in the outfit parts required to turn your ordinary bean into a Sackbean for the ages.

Fall Guy's sixth season also promises bug fixes, quality of life improvements, and more, including the return of custom usernames, and the introduction of cross-progression between PlayStation and PC. Mediatonic notes an Epic Games Account will be mandatory for Season Six in order to facilitate those latter two features, even when playing on Steam.

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

