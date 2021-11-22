There's a new Arkanoid game coming in 2022

Blast from the past.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 22 November 2021

Arkanoid - Eternal Battle is a new game in the classic arcade series due out in 2022. Platforms were not mentioned in the announcement.

It's developed by French studio Pastagames, which has worked on the likes of Rayman Legends, Pang Adventures and Pix the Cat, and is part of a collaboration between French publisher Microids and Taito, the long-running Japanese company that developed the original 1986 block breaker arcade game.

The reveal teaser is below (all it shows is the game's logo):

And here's the official blurb:

"Players will discover or be reintroduced to the emblematic block breaker game in a fully modernised version. Arkanoid - Eternal Battle features different solo and multiplayer modes that will be unveiled at a later date. Classic elements from the franchise will definitely make a comeback as well as new effects, bonuses and features guaranteed to take veteran players by surprise!"

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

