Marvel's Avengers PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man DLC has no story missions

The long-awaited PlayStation-exclusive arrival of Spider-Man in Marvel's Avengers will not include any new story missions.

Peter Parker's addition will instead feature "audio logs and illustrated cutscenes unlocked by completing in-game challenges in regular Avengers Initiative multiplayer missions".

Fans had hoped for more, based on the kinds of story content which has previously turned up alongside the arrival of fellow DLC heroes Kate Bishop, Clint Barton and Black Panther.

Speaking in an IGN interview, published alongside early hands-on impressions, Marvel's Avengers gameplay director Philippe Therien explained resources had instead been put into the game's upcoming Klaw raid - something which arrives at the same time but isn't locked to a particular platform.

"We want to spend our efforts on content that everyone can enjoy, so we chose to spend a lot of our energy on the Klaw raid that's coming up at the same time," Therien said. "Really that's a simple decision for us.

"Spider-Man can play all the content, but then we release a piece of content that's good on all platforms. Really that was a decision that's been that way since the beginning."

Marvel's Avengers fans will likely appreciate the extra work on Klaw - but if a key Marvel character is getting a half-baked entry because they're platform exclusive, a better solution perhaps would have been to not make Spidey exclusive at all.

Initially planned for "early" 2021, Spider-Man will finally arrive in Marvel's Avengers on 30th November - the same day as that new raid, plus various other bits and pieces.