Kojima Productions launches new LA-based film and TV division

Kojima Productions has announced an expansion into film, TV and music, headquartered in a fresh office situated in Los Angeles.

The division is led by former PlayStation business exec Riley Russell, who will work to turn Kojima Productions properties into pop culture franchises beyond the world of video games.

That includes franchises "now under development at Kojima Productions", Russell told GamesIndustry.biz.

Kojima Productions was founded in December 2015, after Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima quit Konami. In six years it has only released one game, Death Stranding, which was funded in part by PlayStation.

This summer, a report suggested Kojima and Xbox were in talks to secure a publishing agreement for whatever's next.

Kojima confirmed he had a new project in the works last October, when a fresh round of hiring was advertised for his Tokyo-based studio. What exactly it'll be, however, is uncertain.

In May 2020, Kojima insisted Death Stranding had been successful and earned back its budget for PlayStation, despite a protracted development. As for what was next, however, Kojima admitted he'd recently had a "major project" cancelled. "I'm pretty pissed, but that's the games industry for you," he wrote.