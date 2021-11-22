American Truck Simulator is plotting a course for Montana next

Fresh off its Wyoming adventure, developer SCS Software has announced that American Truck Simulator is already plotting a course for a brand-new destination, and will be plugging a gap at the top of the map to deliver Montana as its tenth state expansion.

"Montana is untamed, wild, and natural," writes SCS. "No matter where you look, you'll find unspoiled nature, charming small towns, and spectacular views. Explore National Parks, then hit the road to discover more natural wonders...drive through rugged mountain roads, pass by crystal clear lakes, or spend your day exploring the historic town and cities."

To accompany its latest reveal, SCS has shared a selection of striking "very early work in progress" screenshots showcasing digital Montana's spectacular wilderness, along with a brief but tantalising video offering an early look at the Treasure State's sweeping vistas in motion.

Montana will be tenth state added to American Truck Simulator since its launch in 2016, with Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, and Wyoming having already opened their borders to welcome long-distance haulers and landscape fetishists alike.

SCS hasn't offered an estimated time of arrival for its Montana expansion just yet, but the developer has the not-inconsiderable matter of Texas to deal with first.

Announced back in March, Texas is - by virtue of being the second largest US state - one of SCS' most significant undertakings yet, with the developer saying it couldn't commit to a release this year given its scope. And given we're now on the cusp of December, it seems almost certain American Truck Simulator won't be rolling into Texas before 2022, with Montana - which will bring the sim's total state tally up to 12 - following some time after.