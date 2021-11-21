Players slam New World's recent changes via Steam reviews

"Trash."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 21 November 2021

Amazon's MMO, New World, has seen its aggregate user reviews on Steam fall from "mostly positive" to "mixed" in the last 30 days.

As spotted by TheGamer, feedback seems mostly to criticise the game's "grind" and its litany of bugs and issues.

"It saddens me to have to write a negative review," wrote one player. "The game has a great foundation but is pretty much completely screwed over by bad decisions from higher-ups."

"Incompetent and ignorant dev teams that resulted in a game so spaghetti-coded dupes and exploits became a feature as well as various bugs and gameplay issues so broke it makes my bank account look like a tea party," added another, while one simply said: "Trash, can't believe I wasted so much time on this". The unhappy player have over 200 hours recorded in-game.

Played it and enjoyed it from launch until the first update in late November," explained one player who'd played from launch. "Then they pumped up the grind while also nerfing everyone not running a STR build. Now it's near impossible to solo with bullet sponge enemies like I've never seen before. Hopefully they revert this disaster of an update but I won't hold my breath."

The drop in ratings is further compounded by recent news that despite hitting an impressive all-time concurrent peak of just shy of a million players on 3rd October, New World seemingly lost more than half its player base just a month after its launch on PC.

ICYMI, a couple of weeks back, Amazon said it would take "remediation steps" against New World players who "egregiously exploited" the recent coin duplication bug.

Players of the MMO found a coin/item dupe bug when player trading and, as you'd expect, exploited it. Amazon was then forced to disable trades in the short-term as it worked on a fix. "It was not a decision that was made lightly, but we feel the ability to trade and improve settlements is an important, and fun aspect of our game we aim to preserve," community manager Luxendra wrote in a forum post at the time. "We have permanently banned players who exploited the coin/item dupe issue."

Server merges are "on the horizon", though.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about New World

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Star Wars: The Old Republic's Legacy of the Sith expansion launches next month

Heralds "next ten years" of the game.

1

New World disables all wealth transfer once again after new duplication exploit takes hold

Cheaters "will be actioned against", Amazon warns.

3

Server mergers are "on the horizon" for Amazon's New World

The team is also introducing outfits that have "a more feminine or masculine look".

1

Blizzard announces World of Warcraft Shadowlands' final major content update, Eternity's End

Plot armour.

8

The pandemic ravaged the theatre industry, so a group of Fallout 76 players performed Macbeth live in-game

"The arts find a way to survive."

3

You may also enjoy...

Amazon faces backlash after New World region transfer U-turn

"I wasted 80 hours…"

62

Destiny 2 to remove Forsaken campaign next year

Caydence.

97

World of Warcraft players stage sit-in protest following Blizzard allegations

Calls for NPC based on former dev to be kicked out of Stormwind.

61

New World is Amazon's first video game hit with half a million concurrent players on Steam

Fifth-highest ever.

6

Over 1000 World of Warcraft Classic players band together to create a "fresh" levelling experience

Double vanilla flavour.

11

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store