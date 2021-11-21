League of Legends' animated series, Arcane, is getting a second season

"Where's a Hexgate when you need one?"

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 21 November 2021

Season two of Riot's League of Legends cartoon spin-off, Arcane, is currently in production.

It'll likely come as no surprise given the series' appeal - the show has been well reviewed and its characters have seen a boost in popularity in the game itself - but it's great news for LoL fans to have the second series confirmed.

"Ready yourselves, friends," riot teased via a tweet earlier today. "Season 2 of Arcane is now in production. Where's a Hexgate when you need one?"

However, it stopped short of confirming when the second season might get its premiere.

ICYMI, Riot Games celebrated the launch of its first animated series, Arcane, with Progress Days, a "phase" of its RiotX Arcane event. A month-long "experience", Progress Days is a holiday in the Arcane show where citizens of Piltover celebrate technological innovation.

Progress Days marks the time period between Arcane Act 1 and 2, during which the developer will release "new in-game content within Riot's titles".

"I am hooked on a frantically-paced origin story and cannot wait to see more of the same, applied to more of what I love, but the "good TV" fan feels otherwise," Chris wrote in Eurogamer's Arcane Act 1 review.

"Arcane, in its second and third acts, could benefit massively from just slowing down a bit, spending a bit more time with the small group of characters it has right now, relishing those characters as characters, as opposed to things that must be programmatically developed at break-neck speed. It's absolutely a thrill, full of welcome colour and life. But modern TV, the really good stuff, is all about the slow burn, after all. Which will only make that big, conclusive boom that the likes of Jinx so long for feel even better."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about League of Legends

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Neil Druckmann wraps up filming on The Last of Us TV show

"Excited to return to Naughty Dog (and some warmer weather!)"

15

Seth Rogen Donkey Kong solo movie reportedly in development

No, Chris Pratt's not voicing him too.

31

Epic mulls Fortnite movie as it launches entertainment division

Popcorn emote.

32

Home Alone director departs delayed Five Nights at Freddy's movie

"I don't have the right to do anything Scott doesn't like," producer says.

19

GamesMaster revival hosts announced

Three episodes to stream later this year.

100

You may also enjoy...

Players slam New World's recent changes via Steam reviews

"Trash."

9

Mass Effect Legendary Edition briefly popped up with an Xbox Game Pass badge in Poland

It's the Streisand Mass Effect.

4

Battlefield 2042 is now one of Steam's worst-reviewed games of all time

"The issues are endless."

25

Call of Duty: Warzone's new Pacific map delayed a week amid Activision turmoil

Season 1 of Vanguard, too.

9

Former Bungie composer Marty O'Donnell asks people to "destroy" Destiny music he released without permission

Sounds unlikely.

34

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store