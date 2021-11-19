Young people reportedly at risk of far-right extremism through online gaming channels

Chat apps like Discord used to groom young people.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 19 November 2021

Online gaming is being used to recruit young people to far-right extremist groups.

The news follows a report published by the Home Office concerning the Prevent anti-extremism programme.

Figures show the number of referrals of people vulnerable to a risk of radicalisation, of which the majority (46 percent) were regarding Extreme Right-Wing radicalisation.

As reported by The Guardian, the use of online apps and platforms is appearing more and more in referrals of far-right extremism, according to Prevent coordinator Sean Arbuthnot.

In particular, that includes gaming platforms and chat apps like Discord.

Arbuthnot discussed the practice of these far-right groups, who promote the narrative that Covid is a hoax and purport white people as a minority in Britain.

"If you engage with them on a YouTube platform, and scroll through the comments section, you may then find links to more encrypted chatrooms or extreme right-wing codes or signs and symbols that you may be tempted to research," said Arbuthnot.

"That's one of the troubling ways right-wing extremists can play on the fears that have resulted from Covid-19 and conspiracies, to groom, essentially, vulnerable young people in the online space."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "It is vitally important that if anyone has a concern about someone they think may be being radicalised, that they act early and seek help."

