Flight Simulator's competitive multiplayer DLC and big free GOTY update are out now

Developer Asobo's spectacular Microsoft Flight Simulator has now received its massive Game of the Year update, introducing a heap of free additions alongside its first major paid expansion, the competitive-multiplayer-focussed Reno Air Races.

Starting with the free additions, Flight Simulator's 1.21.12.0 update introduces a total of five new aircraft, some very different to those seen in the base game. The Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, for instance, is Asobo's first military jet, while the VoloCity is its first eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft, capable of pinpoint landings and described as a taster for the proper arrival of helicopters in Flight Simulator next year.

Additionally, there's a short takeoff and landing (STOL) utility aircraft, the Pilatus PC-6 Porter, plus the CubCrafters NX Cub - said to further enhance the sim's bush flying and off airport options - and the single-seat Aviat Pitts Special S1S.

Microsoft Flight Simulator - Game of the Year Edition.

Pilots can also now visit eight new handcrafted airports as they tour the United States and Central Europe - specifically Leipzig/Halle Airport (EDDP), Allgäu Airport Memmingen (EDJA), Kassel Airport (EDVK), Lugano Airport (LSZA), Zurich Airport (LSZH), Luzern-Beromunster Airport (LSZO), Patrick Space Force Base (KCOF), and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (KNKX) - alongside 14 new tutorial missions and six new Discovery Flights. The latter take in Helsinki, Freiburg im Breisgau, Mecca, Monument Valley, Singapore, and Mount Cook.

And finally for the new additions, Flight Simulator now features 11 more photogrammetry cities. Here in the UK, there's Brighton, Derby, Eastbourne, Newcastle, and Nottingham, and they're joined by Helsinki (Finland), Vers-Pont-Du-Gard, Chambord and Port-Vendres (France), Freiburg (Germany),and Utrecht (Netherlands).

All the above is accompanied by a heap of sim enhancements and quality of life improvements, such as a new weather system, optional DX12 support, support for VR controllers on PC and more, as detailed in Asobo's extensive release notes.

Microsoft Flight Simulator - Reno Air Races Expansion.

Microsoft Flight Simulator - Reno Air Races - Full Collection.

That, of course, isn't quite the end of it. Today also sees the launch of Flight Simulator's major Reno Air Races expansion, which comes in two flavours and at two different price points.

The first, simply known as the Reno Air Races: Expansion Pack costs £16.74/$19.99 USD and introduces online multiplayer racing alongside four starter aircraft: the North American T-6 Texan, North American P-51 Mustang, Aero L-39 Albatros, and Aviat Pitts Special S1S. A second pack, the Reno Air Races: Full Collection, features those same aircraft but in ten different variants each, making for a total of 40 options. This pack costs £49.99/$59.99 USD, with both flavours available directly through Microsoft Flight Simulator's in-game store.

Reno Air Races: Expansion Pack and Full Collection comparison chart.

Flight Simulator's delayed free Top Gun: Maverick expansion expansion is expected to arrive alongside its movie namesake in "spring" next year.