Don't expect Halo Infinite campaign co-op until May 2022 at the earliest

And Forge mode even later.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 19 November 2021

Halo Infinite campaign co-op won't be released until May 2022 at the earliest - half a year after the game launches.

Speaking to Eurogamer in a new interview, Joseph Staten, Head of Creative at 343 Industries, said the recent extension of Halo Infinite Season 1 to May 2022 means the releases of campaign co-op and Forge mode have also been pushed back from their initial announced target launch windows.

Season 1 kicked off this week after 343 released Halo Infinite's multiplayer well ahead of the game's official 8th December street date. This means the full Season 1 battle pass is now online.

343 had intended to release a new season every three months, but the Season 1 battle pass flags that Season 1 ends in May 2022.

As already announced, Halo Infinite won't have campaign co-op or Forge at launch.

343 had said campaign co-op would hit the shooter during Season 2 at the earliest, which players had understood to mean about three months after launch.

User creation tool Forge, meanwhile, wasn't supposed to hit Halo Infinite until Season 3 at the earliest - or what would have been about six months after launch.

Staten told Eurogamer that 343 is still targeting campaign co-op for Season 2, but given Season 2 won't go live until May at the earliest, campaign co-op won't go live until then either.

And it's a similar situation for Forge mode, which may not launch until late summer next year at the earliest.

"At the time that we talked about campaign co-op and Forge I said our goal is to ship campaign co-op in Season 2 and our goal is to ship Forge with Season 3," Staten said.

"Yes, we are extending Season 1. So our goal still remains what I said before, which is to ship campaign co-op with Season 2 and Forge with Season 3. But those remain goals. Those remain targets. And we can't commit to any hard dates right now, because as we're seeing with this multiplayer beta, other things might move up in the priority stack for us.

"If it turns out that our progression system just isn't working the way that we intended, if we need to move some of these bigger rocks sooner, then we as a team will make those decisions and will clearly communicate to our fans why we're why we're doing certain things."

While it may be some time before Halo Infinite sees campaign co-op and Forge mode, Staten committed to their release.

"It's going to be a constant challenge to address some of those bigger rocks that I know players have completely legitimate feedback about," Staten said. "But we've got a couple big things that we still have to deliver to fans: campaign co-op and our Forge toolset are really big promises that we've made that we need to make good on."

Be sure to check out Eurogamer's Halo Infinite campaign hands-on preview to get a sense of what it's like.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

More about Halo: Infinite

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Battlefield 2042 gets day one patch to fix critical issues

2042 more patches to go.

33

Halo Infinite's Battle Pass progression will be fixed, 343 promises

Infinite resolution.

84

Battlefield 2042's opening weekend has been a disaster

Hard crashes, server issues and persistent problems plague the early launch.

121

Six Days in Fallujah delayed to late 2022

Controversial shooter now a year away.

42

Xbox boss Phil Spencer laments Halo Infinite delay

"We should have known before and just been honest with ourselves…"

42

You may also enjoy...

Destiny 2 to remove Forsaken campaign next year

Caydence.

97

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Battlefield 2042's standard edition will now let you play across both generations

'Dual entitlement' coming to both PlayStation and Xbox.

46

Warzone best weapons in Season 6: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store