Warner Bros. crossover fighter Multiversus officially announced

Free-to-play for PC, PlayStation and Xbox next year.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 18 November 2021

Multiversus, the upcoming Smash Bros-like platform fighter from Warner Bros., has finally been announced after appearing in numerous previous leaks.

The game will be free-to-play, and launch for PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2022. There's no word today on a version for Nintendo Switch.

Cross-platform play and progression are confirmed, and developer Player First Games has boasted Multiversus will offer "best-in-class" netcode and dedicated servers for the life of the game - likely a nod to Smash Bros.' sometimes wobbly online experience. Here's a first official look at it in action:

Characters include Batman (voiced by Kevin Conroy), Shaggy, Superman, Bugs Bunny, Harley Quinn, Tom & Jerry, Finn and Jake from Adventure Time, Arya from Game of Thrones (voiced by Maisie Williams), Steven and Garnet from Steven Universe, and more. Original characters will also feature, such as Reindog - a big green cross between a reindeer and dog.

Additional characters, skins and modes will be added over time, Player First Games said.

The next step for Multiversus is a series of playtests, which you can register interest for now on Multiversus.com.

