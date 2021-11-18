Splinter Cell Chaos Theory free on PC this week

If you're happy to use Ubisoft Connect. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 18 November 2021

Splinter Cell Chaos Theory is currently free to claim on PC this week.

If you're interested in trying the game, you have until 25th November to grab a copy via Ubisoft Connect.

If you don't fancy being locked into Ubisoft's launcher, the game is also on sale for 75% off on Steam.

The giveaway offer is timed for Ubisoft's 35th anniversary - at a time employees at the company are still seeking concrete promises for change in a public push for things to improve.

The publisher also gave away the Assassin's Creed Chronicles trilogy last week as part of this celebration.

Splinter Cell Chaos Theory was released back in 2005 during the transition between the sixth and seventh generations of consoles. It was received with critical acclaim at the time and continues to be viewed as one of the better games in the Splinter Cell series.

