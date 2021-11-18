Metroid Dread boundary break video explores 3D backdrops and teleporting EMMIs

A new video from Boundary Break reveals fresh details on Metroid Dread, including a look at its 3D backdrops and teleporting EMMIs.

The YouTube channel by Shesez regularly goes out of bounds on popular titles to discover hidden details. It's somewhat remarkable Metroid Dread has been covered by the channel so soon after its release, but this is thanks to the efforts of fellow YouTuber Postposterous, who created a camera tool for the game.

In the video, Shesez zooms out to show the full 3D dioramas of various rooms on the map. Many unseen details remain fully rendered with lighting effects too.

Metroid Dread is predominantly presented from a side-on perspective, with occasional camera zooms up close and even to first-person. Except, those first-person sections actually just place the camera ahead of Samus and use a HUD overlay of her suit.

The video also shows that EMMIs can teleport, sort of. During the cutscene where you meet the first of these seemingly invincible robot enemies, it stalks towards Samus slowly. But zooming out shows that the character model is stored off-screen and then warps into view. The second EMMI encounter does the same thing.

Another interesting detail is with the character model of Samus. Zooming in during moments showing her face reveals that her whole face has been rendered, despite only being able to see her green eyes.

Then, when Samus dies, we see her in her Zero Suit surrounded by a bloom effect that obscures the full view. However, the video does show off full renders of the Zero Suit model extracted by freelance 3D animator Finalizer. This gives a detailed look at Samus including her blue eyes.

So, are Samus' eyes meant to be blue or green?

Watch the full Boundary Break video below, but beware it contains major spoilers for the game.