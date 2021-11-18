Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Xbox Series X enhancements now available on PC

Ninja Theory's acclaimed 2017 action-adventure, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, has just received a new update, bringing August's Xbox Series X enhancements over to PC. Additionally, a range of new accessibility features have been introduced to both versions.

The official description for Hellblade's PC enhancements is a little vague, with Ninja Theory only promising "enriched visuals", alongside DirectX Raytracing, NVIDIA DLSS, and AMD FSR support. However, the new PC release will almost certainly reflect the Xbox Series X version, which introduced the likes of upgraded materials, particles, and draw distances.

If you're curious to learn more, Digital Foundry took at closer look at Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice on Xbox Series X back in August, writing, "Hellblade was always a beautiful game...but this upgrade is a whole lot better and well worth checking out."

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - Enhanced for PC.

Alongside the visual enhancements for PC - which are available now in a free update on Steam, GOG, the Microsoft Store, and Game Pass - Hellblade has also received a number of "key accessibility improvements" on both PC and Xbox Series X/S. These include full controller remapping, colour blindness settings, and subtitle customisation.

If these improvements have piqued your curiosity but you remain on the fence, you might like to know that Eurogamer awarded Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice an Essential badge back in 2017.

"Ninja Theory crafts a highly competent action game and a nuanced, powerful exploration of mental health," Johnny Chiodini wrote in his review. "Despite some frustrations in execution and some design decisions that are likely to drive some players away, Hellblade is a superb exploration of mental illness told with poise and poignancy."

A sequel, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, is currently in the works.