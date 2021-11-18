Free demo available for strategy title Humankind

Plus full game is on sale.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter

A free demo for PC turn-based strategy title Humankind is now available.

What's more, the full game is on sale until 1st December across Steam, the Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store, with a 20 percent discount on both the standard and deluxe editions.

The demo allows players to experience 100 turns across three historical eras: Neolithic, Ancient, and Classical.

There are also 14 different cultures to play as, plus the ability to customise your avatar and design custom maps to share with the community.

For those who own the standard edition, the deluxe upgrade is also available with 20 per cent off.

In further news, a new patch has been added to the game that alters end game conditions, allowing players to choose their own winning conditions.

In our Humankind review, we described it as "ambitious and considered", but "missing a little magic". Check out the demo now to see for yourself.

