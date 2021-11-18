Cult classic platform star Earthworm Jim returning to TV

In a brand-new animated series.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 18 November 2021

Cult classic platform star Earthworm Jim, first seen on Super Nintendo and Mega Drive back in the early 90s, is returning to television in a brand-new animated series.

As those of a certain age may recall, Earthworm Jim's early video game success saw the space-faring invertebrate make the jump to television once before, way back in the mists of 1995 with an animated TV show that ran for two seasons and 23 episodes.

Jim's newly announced TV return will see an entirely new creative team at the helm, in a series featuring "a host of new faces as they navigate an absurd, hostile and colourful galaxy, where each planet is home to a race of anthropomorphic animals". Jim's ultimate quest, we're told, "is to find his true home among the stars: a near-mythical planet called Earth".

earthworm-jim-animated-series-jim-at-cockpit
Some art from the upcoming Earthworm Jim animated TV show.

The new series is being developed by writer and producer Michel K Parandi for Interplay Entertainment - which has just formed a new television and film division - in collaboration with producer Aaron Billet and animation studio, Passion Pictures.

There's no indication of when or where the Earthworm Jim series might finally emerge, but there's an introductory trailer (which has so far thwarted all my attempts to embed it on this page) over on the show's official website.

Earthworm Jim 4 video game first look - Intellivision Amico.

Today's news follows the announcement of a brand-new Earthworm Jim video game, titled Earthworm Jim 4, which is due to release for the controversial Intellivision Amico - a much-delayed console still without a release date, despite the fact some of its games are now on sale.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Oddworld: Soulstorm's improved Enhanced Edition due later this month

Debuts on Xbox, and comes as free upgrade elsewhere.

7

Assassin's Creed Chronicles trilogy free on PC this week

Shao thing.

6

Sega trademarks Sonic Frontiers

May be final name for Sonic Team's 2022 game.

22

N64 controller support added to Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Specifically for Super Mario 64.

13

MercurySteam responds to complaints some Metroid Dread devs were left out of credits

Despite their work reportedly appearing in-game.

91

You may also enjoy...

Essential | Metroid Dread review - a sublime return for a Nintendo icon

The Chozo one.

145

Recommended | Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania review - effective cover version of an all-time great

Gon-gon in 60 seconds.

61

Digital Foundry | Hands-on with a fully ray traced version of Super Mario 64

The reverse-engineered PC port gets a shiny upgrade.

25

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania characters list, how to unlock and when DLC characters will be available

Let's roll!

Feature | The Super Mario Bros. speedrunning community just broke the 4 minute and 55-second mark - why does that matter?

Plumbing new depths.

30

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store