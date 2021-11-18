Cult classic platform star Earthworm Jim returning to TV

Cult classic platform star Earthworm Jim, first seen on Super Nintendo and Mega Drive back in the early 90s, is returning to television in a brand-new animated series.

As those of a certain age may recall, Earthworm Jim's early video game success saw the space-faring invertebrate make the jump to television once before, way back in the mists of 1995 with an animated TV show that ran for two seasons and 23 episodes.

Jim's newly announced TV return will see an entirely new creative team at the helm, in a series featuring "a host of new faces as they navigate an absurd, hostile and colourful galaxy, where each planet is home to a race of anthropomorphic animals". Jim's ultimate quest, we're told, "is to find his true home among the stars: a near-mythical planet called Earth".

Some art from the upcoming Earthworm Jim animated TV show.

The new series is being developed by writer and producer Michel K Parandi for Interplay Entertainment - which has just formed a new television and film division - in collaboration with producer Aaron Billet and animation studio, Passion Pictures.

There's no indication of when or where the Earthworm Jim series might finally emerge, but there's an introductory trailer (which has so far thwarted all my attempts to embed it on this page) over on the show's official website.

Earthworm Jim 4 video game first look - Intellivision Amico.

Today's news follows the announcement of a brand-new Earthworm Jim video game, titled Earthworm Jim 4, which is due to release for the controversial Intellivision Amico - a much-delayed console still without a release date, despite the fact some of its games are now on sale.