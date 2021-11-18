Battlefield 2042 gets day one patch to fix critical issues

2042 more patches to go. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 18 November 2021

DICE has announced a day one patch for Battlefield 2042 ahead of its release tomorrow - although this will come as little surprise to early access players who have been playing the game since day -6.

While those who have played Battlefield 2042 early have reported a more stable experience than the open beta, the game is still mired with bugs and glitches.

Update 0.2.1 implements server side upgrades which aim to reduce instances of rubber banding, often experienced in the later part of a round in All-Out Warfare modes.

The update also reduces instances of stuttering when playing on the map Breakaway.

Other changes include adjusting the animations of Flack during the end of round sequence to ensure she is displayed correctly.

You can read a full list of changes here, but a notable omission is any fundamental changes to gameplay which players have been asking for.

One such complaint is the issue of bloom and bullet registration in general, where guns don't hit exactly where you aim. This has long been a feature of Battlefield titles when firing at a long distance, although it appears to be too aggressive in Battlefield 2042 in its current state. Call of Duty Vanguard players have also found this as an unwelcome feature.

DICE does acknowledge that more changes are needed, and has scheduled two further updates in the next 30 days. The third time's the charm, right?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

More about Battlefield 2042

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Halo Infinite's Battle Pass progression will be fixed, 343 promises

Infinite resolution.

67

Six Days in Fallujah delayed to late 2022

Controversial shooter now a year away.

42

Battlefield 2042's opening weekend has been a disaster

Hard crashes, server issues and persistent problems plague the early launch.

121

Xbox boss Phil Spencer laments Halo Infinite delay

"We should have known before and just been honest with ourselves…"

42

Halo Infinite Season 1 extended to May 2022

More time to finish the fight.

45

You may also enjoy...

Destiny 2 to remove Forsaken campaign next year

Caydence.

97

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Battlefield 2042's standard edition will now let you play across both generations

'Dual entitlement' coming to both PlayStation and Xbox.

46

Warzone best weapons in Season 6: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store