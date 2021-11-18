Absolver dev's martial arts adventure Sifu now arriving two weeks earlier

On PS4, PS5, and PC.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 18 November 2021

Sifu, the striking martial arts adventure from Absolver developer Sloclap, will be making its way to PlayStation and PC a little sooner than expected. Its arrival date has been revised to 8th February, a few weeks earlier than its originally anticipated 22nd February release.

Announcing the revised launch, Absolver explained it wanted to get Sifu into players hands a little sooner so they "can enjoy playing [it] ahead of an incredibly big month for highly anticipated AAA releases". If Sifu had stuck to its original release date it would have been jostling up against the likes of Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion, Horizon: Forbidden West, and the mighty Elden Ring.

Sifu, if you're unfamiliar, is a third-person, single-player action game - focussed on "intense hand-to-hand combat" - that charts a young Kung Fu student's decidedly aggressive quest for revenge following the murder of his family.

Sifu - Combat System Overview.

That journey takes him "from the gang-ridden suburbs to the cold hallways of the corporate towers", felling an onslaught of enemies along the way - using a combination of martial arts and objects plucked from the environment. There's also a magic pendant thrown in the mix, capable of reviving players on defeat. However, its magic isn't limitless and the hero will be older on each resurrection - until he isn't able to be revived at all.

Sifu - Death and Ageing Preview.

Sifu's combat and progression systems get a bit more of an airing in two new videos shared alongside Sloclap's release date announcement, both of which you'll find on this page.

Sifu will be available on PS4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store from 8th February.

