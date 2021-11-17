Xbox Cloud Gaming now available on Xbox One and Series X/S with Game Pass Ultimate

For a "subset" of users initially with more to follow.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 17 November 2021

A limited number of subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can stream games to their Xbox One and Series X/S consoles starting today, via a beta release of Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service, with the feature set to be made available to more users over the coming weeks.

Eligible users should look for the cloud icon on supported titles in their console's Game Pass catalogue. If present, a cloud version of the game can be launched for immediate play - perhaps to sample its wares or to quickly join a friend's gaming session - without needing to download it first. Microsoft calls it a "great way to discover your next favourite game while saving space on your hard drive for the games you plan to play again and again."

The launch of Xbox Cloud Gaming for consoles also means Xbox One users will now be able to play certain next-gen Xbox Series X/S titles via streaming, including the likes of The Medium, Recompile, and The Riftbreaker.

Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One Trailer./

Microsoft says it'll be expanding its cloud gaming library - which is detailed in full on the Game Pass Ultimate website - to include more next-gen over time, with Asobo's sumptuous Microsoft Flight Simulator currently set to be supported in "early 2022".

Xbox Cloud Gaming will initially be available on Xbox One and Series X/S in 25 countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and much of Europe, with more on the way. Following its limited release - which will be available to a "subset of Xbox gamers" - the service will "scale to all gamers in supported markets over the coming weeks."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (9)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Xbox quietly updates a handful of fan-favourite 360 games

What the updates include, however, remains a secret for now.

36

As PS5 turns one, Jim Ryan thanks fans for their patience amid "unprecedented global challenges"

Present challenge.

21

Twitch is now on Switch

Official app available on eShop now.

8

The Game Awards is focusing back on games, with 40-50 to be shown

And maybe the metaverse.

18

Valve delays Steam Deck into next year due to "material shortages"

Shipping now expected to begin in February.

65

You may also enjoy...

Metroid Dread is UK's best launch in series to date

Prime position.

62

Former Twitch employees say company routinely valued speed and profit over safety and security in new report

Massive data breach "seemed inevitable".

17

Jelly Deals | Xbox Series X/S stock: where to buy Microsoft's new console

Latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock updates.

131

Jelly Deals | PS5 stock: latest updates on where to buy the PlayStation 5

All the latest on when the next big console drop is set to happen.

434

Feature | It's time to stop running from gaming addiction

Talk to the hand.

175

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Comments (9)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store