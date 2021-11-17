Telltale Games' second Sam & Max season Beyond Time and Space is being remastered

Out in December on Xbox, Switch, and PC.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 17 November 2021

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space, the second season of Telltale Games' anarchic series of episodic point-and-click adventures, is getting the remaster treatment on 8th December for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Inspired by Steve Purcell's cult comic series and first released in 2007, Beyond Time and Space once against follows the largely ludicrous adventures of crime-fighting dog and bunny duo Sam & Max - who both made their video game debut 15 years earlier in LucasArts' point-and-click classic Sam & Max Hit the Road - over the course of five episodes.

"Sam & Max are back on the crime beat in a showdown with Santa Claus, a race to subdue a giant volcano, and a face-off with a Eurotrash vampire," teases remaster developer Skunkape Games. "And then things get even weirder."

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space - Remastered Trailer.

Skunkape, if you weren't aware, acquired the rights to Telltale's Sam & Max adventures in 2018 after the studio shut its doors, with many of the team having worked on the original games back in the day. The first fruits of Skunkape's labours emerged toward the end of last year, when the developer released an impressively thorough remaster of Telltale's first Sam & Max season, Save the World - and season two is set to receive a similarly exhaustive makeover.

As such, purchasers can expect enhanced graphics, dynamic lighting, improved lip syncing, a new user interface, plus 16:9 aspect ratio and higher resolution support. Additionally, audio has been remastered and re-encoded, and gamepads can now be used alongside mouse and keyboard. For those wanting a more granular breakdown of changes, Skunkape says one will arrive alongside the remaster's release in December.

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space will cost around £15/$19.99 USD when it comes to Steam, the Switch eShop, and the Xbox Store on 8th December.

Previously, existing owners of Sam & Max's first season on PC were able to get 50% off their remaster purchase, but Skunkape says that while it planned to offer the same deal for season two, "Unfortunately Steam no longer supports this type of legacy discount." Instead, the developer will be offering a launch reduction for those that purchased the Sam & Max Save the World remaster on Steam, and will be detailing this closer to release.

