Sonic and Tails speed into Monster Hunter Rise

Sonic Boombadgy.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 17 November 2021

Sonic and Tails will speed their way into Monster Hunter Rise for free on 26th November.

A new trailer sees them in action and... it's bizarre.

The collaboration includes Sonic armour for your hunter, plus a Sonic costume for your palico (cat) and Tails costume for your palamute (dog).

The trailer shows them "rolling around at the speed of sound" while collecting rings across the fantasy environments.

"Trust me and we will escape from the city," goes the music, as the hunter and their pals run through a forest.

The free DLC will be available on Nintendo Switch on 26th November, and will also be available in the PC release from day one.

That's due out on 12th January. A demo is currently available on Steam.

