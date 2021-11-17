Blizzard's former co-lead Jen Oneal reportedly only offered pay parity after handing in her notice

Jen Oneal, Blizzard's former co-lead who handed in her resignation after just three months, has revealed she only achieved a pay offer with parity to fellow co-lead Mike Ybarra after handing in her resignation letter.

Oneal was told a new pay contract was incoming - but this did not arrive until after the point she had resigned.

The new detail came to light today in an IGN report which includes internal messages sent by Oneal, who remains at the company until the end of the year, as well as additional comments from Ybarra, who now leads Blizzard solo.

"Jen and I shared with management that we wanted to be paid the same to co-lead Blizzard together," Ybarra wrote in a Slack message visible to Blizzard employees.

"Jen and I were both on existing contracts. I ran [Battle.net & Online Products] and she ran [Vicarious Visions] so our pay was different. The first time both Jen and I were offered a new contract, it was the same across both of us for the new co-leader of Blizzard roles, so our compensation was going to be the same."

However, Oneal added further detail via Slack - including that she and Ybarra had made "multiple" requests for pay parity which were rejected.

"When Mike and I were placed in the same co-lead role, we went into the role with our previous compensation, which was not equivalent," Oneal wrote. "It remained that way for some time well after we made multiple rejected requests to change it to parity.

"While the company informed me before I tendered my resignation that they were working on a new proposal, we were made equivalent offers only after I tendered that resignation."

Activision is yet to comment on these latest details.

Yesterday's devastating Wall St Journal report into workplace abuse and the role of Activision Blizzard boss Bobby Kotick included detail on Oneal's messages to Activision's legal team, where she wrote that she had "been tokenised, marginalised, and discriminated against".

It's here that Oneal reportedly discussed being paid less than Ybarra, highlighted her own experiences of sexual harassment at Activision earlier in her career, and expressed a lack of faith in the abilities of Activision's leadership to improve the company's culture.

"It was clear that the company would never prioritise our people the right way," Oneal reportedly wrote - a vastly different sentiment to the one shared in her public resignation letter.

Today, the fallout from the report continues, in the wake of last night's walkout by at least 150 employees. This afternoon, a group of Activision Blizzard shareholders has called for the resignation of Kotick in a letter to the company's board of directors.