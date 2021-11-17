Big Brain Academy demo now on Nintendo Switch

Mind out.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 17 November 2021

Nintendo has conjured up a demo for Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, which you can nab now via the Switch eShop.

This trial version features Party and Stretch modes, and three categories of puzzles to test out: Visualise, Identify and Compute.

As a multiplayer-focused game, the demo will also let you try four-player brain vs. brain play, with each person able to choose their own difficulty setting to balance things across the whole family accordingly.

Nintendo announced Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain back in September, for launch on 3rd December. (That's the old date of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, before its delay.)

It's the third game in Nintendo's Big Brain Academy series, after previous entries for the DS in 2005 and Wii in 2007, and arrives just time for your annual Christmas family squabble.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Level editor coming to Baba Is You in free update

Baba Is Updated.

2

Tetris: The Grand Master may be on the way to consoles

Gone in a flash.

15

Mr. Driller Drill Land coming to PlayStation, Xbox this week

Bit of good news.

5

Creaks and Samorost dev's "psychedelic horror adventure" Happy Game out now

"Please note: Happy Game is not a happy game."

1

Acclaimed perspective puzzler Superliminal is getting an "experimental" battle royale mode

Free update arriving on Steam next week.

2

You may also enjoy...

Review | Bonfire Peaks review - we'll burn it down together

Boxing clever.

6

Essential | Outer Wilds Echoes of the Eye review - a wondrous, spooky addition to the solar system

Look again.

30

Essential | Toem review - a photography puzzler and a journey filled with lovely moments

Camera lucida.

7

Feature | The joy of treating demos like a finished game

Discworlds.

116

New Pokémon Snap walkthrough, story guide, objective list and tips

Our walkthrough for New Pokémon Snap on the Nintendo Switch.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store