Amazon UK stops accepting Visa credit cards in January

Amazon will stop accepting payment via Visa credit cards from 19th January in the UK, the online retail giant has announced.

Visa debit cards will continue to be accepted, as well as Mastercard, Amex and Eurocard credit cards.

But anyone with a Prime membership or other subscription who uses Visa credit as their primary payment method should update their payment details, Amazon said today.

"Starting 19th January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions," Amazon UK customers were told in an email.

"We know this may be inconvenient, and we're here to help you through this transition."

Writing on Twitter, Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis explained the change was likely "because Visa is increasing transaction rates now the EU cap no longer applies (post Brexit).

"It's a possible negotiating tactic for Amazon to gets its fees reduced," he continued.

In response to Amazon's announcement, a Visa spokesperson told BBC News: "We are very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future. When consumer choice is limited, nobody wins.

"We have a long-standing relationship with Amazon, and we continue to work toward a resolution, so our cardholders can use their preferred Visa credit cards at Amazon UK without Amazon-imposed restrictions come January 2022."

Regardless, Visa credit cards will continue to be accepted until 19th January - through Black Friday and Christmas.