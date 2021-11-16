Xbox Game Pass November additions detailed

Microsoft has named its next round of additions to Xbox Game Pass, which will filter through to the subscription service over the rest of November.

Dead Space and Dragon Age: Origins become available via the cloud today, as part of EA Play.

Wednesday, 18th November, will see the long-awaited launch of sci-fi exploration game Exo One, which Eurogamer has had its eyes on for almost five years. That joins Xbox Game Pass for cloud, console and PC at launch.

Tomorrow also sees the arrival of Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition, with a hangar-full of new planes, dozens more airports, fresh discovery flights and more.

Also this week: dinky RPG Fae Tactics, the return of sentient banana My Friend Pedro, and pixel art action RPG Undungeon - all for cloud, console and PC on the 18th.

Sci-fi YouTube parody Next Space Rebels turns up tomorrow, meanwhile.

Later in the month, 23rd November will bring "slow-life town destruction game" Deeeer Simulator, action RPG Mortal Shell and satirical spy-fi lair builder sequel Evil Genius 2. All three are again for cloud, console and PC.

17 more games get touch controls to play via the cloud: Aragami 2, Might Goose, The Artful Escape, Moonglow Bay, Dandy Ace, Phoenix Point, Echo Generation, The Procession to Calvary, Flynn: Son of Crimson, Skatebird, Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition, Superliminal, Frostpunk, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, The Good Life, Yakuza 5 Remastered and Lost Words: Beyond the Page.

Finally, these games will leave Xbox Game Pass on 30th November: Call of the Sea, FIFA 19, Football Manager 2021, Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition, Haven, Hello Neighbor, Morkredd and Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action. Destiny 2: Beyond Light leaves on 8th December.