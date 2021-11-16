Last night's Xbox back compat update really was the last, Microsoft insists

"We know we've said this before."

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 16 November 2021

Microsoft's latest batch of Xbox backwards compatible games really will be the program's final update.

76 additional titles joined the back compat program yesterday in celebration of Xbox's 20th anniversary - including big names such as the Max Payne trilogy, Nier and TimeSplitters 2.

But Microsoft also said this update would be the last - and has now subsequently doubled down to reiterate this fact, while acknowledging it did also say this before.

"While we continue to stay focused on preserving and enhancing the art form of games, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games to the catalogue from the past due to licensing, legal and technical constraints," Xbox back compat lead Peggy Lo wrote last night.

But, of course, Microsoft has said similar in the past - when it wound down its Xbox back compat program prior to the Xbox Series X/S arrival. Alas, this time it really does sound final.

"Yes, this is the final addition of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games to the backward compatibility program," an Xbox spokesperson followed up to IGN. "We have reached the limits of our ability to add additional games to the catalogue due to licensing, legal or technical constraints. We know we've said this before, but we went back one more time to bring as many fan-requested titles as possible to the catalogue to celebrate our 20th anniversary."

Around 600 games from the OG Xbox and Xbox 360 era are now included as part of the program, but fans have still lamented some of the titles which have not made it.

Fan-favourite racers such as Blur, Burnout 3 and Project Gotham Racing are among the most high profile absences on the list.

A number of Sega games haven't made the cut, such as Jet Set Radio Future, The Club, Rez HD, Anarchy Reigns, Sonic Riders and Shadow the Hedgehog. From EA, Medal of Honor 2010 and Warfighter are missing.

Fans of Singularity, Ninja Gaiden, MechAssault, Quantum Redshift, Armored Core and Wreckless: The Yakuza Missions have also been left out. I've also seen calls for Rocky, X-Men Legends and Def Jam Fight for NY.

Maybe when Xbox turns 40? Huh, how old will you be then?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Xbox Series X

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Microsoft adds 76 more games to Xbox backwards compatibility

Max Payne and FEAR series, plus many more.

192

Xbox documentary series to launch in December

Power On.

11

Genshin Impact developer opens new Canadian studio for AAA game in paranormal world

Montréal Impact.

2

Quantic Dream's Star Wars game apparently set in High Republic era

Sabre up your pennies.

24

Watch Microsoft's Xbox Anniversary Celebration here

Live at 6pm UK.

27

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store