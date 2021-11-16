Last night's Xbox back compat update really was the last, Microsoft insists

Microsoft's latest batch of Xbox backwards compatible games really will be the program's final update.

76 additional titles joined the back compat program yesterday in celebration of Xbox's 20th anniversary - including big names such as the Max Payne trilogy, Nier and TimeSplitters 2.

But Microsoft also said this update would be the last - and has now subsequently doubled down to reiterate this fact, while acknowledging it did also say this before.

"While we continue to stay focused on preserving and enhancing the art form of games, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games to the catalogue from the past due to licensing, legal and technical constraints," Xbox back compat lead Peggy Lo wrote last night.

But, of course, Microsoft has said similar in the past - when it wound down its Xbox back compat program prior to the Xbox Series X/S arrival. Alas, this time it really does sound final.

"Yes, this is the final addition of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games to the backward compatibility program," an Xbox spokesperson followed up to IGN. "We have reached the limits of our ability to add additional games to the catalogue due to licensing, legal or technical constraints. We know we've said this before, but we went back one more time to bring as many fan-requested titles as possible to the catalogue to celebrate our 20th anniversary."

Around 600 games from the OG Xbox and Xbox 360 era are now included as part of the program, but fans have still lamented some of the titles which have not made it.

Fan-favourite racers such as Blur, Burnout 3 and Project Gotham Racing are among the most high profile absences on the list.

A number of Sega games haven't made the cut, such as Jet Set Radio Future, The Club, Rez HD, Anarchy Reigns, Sonic Riders and Shadow the Hedgehog. From EA, Medal of Honor 2010 and Warfighter are missing.

Fans of Singularity, Ninja Gaiden, MechAssault, Quantum Redshift, Armored Core and Wreckless: The Yakuza Missions have also been left out. I've also seen calls for Rocky, X-Men Legends and Def Jam Fight for NY.

Maybe when Xbox turns 40? Huh, how old will you be then?